HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Hero Electric To Accept Bookings Online, Deliver Scooters Through Showrooms

Hero Electric to accept bookings online, deliver scooters through showrooms

Hero Electric has taken the step to introduce its hybrid sales channel across India.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Aug 2022, 13:21 PM
Hero Electric will deliver the scooters through showrooms.
Hero Electric will deliver the scooters through showrooms.
Hero Electric will deliver the scooters through showrooms.
Hero Electric will deliver the scooters through showrooms.

Hero Electric on Monday announced the launch of its hybrid sales channel to cater to increased demand. The electric two-wheeler manufacturer has said that it will receive bookings for the electric scooters online and deliver the EVs through its dealerships. Hero Electric had first tried its hybrid sales model during the Covid-19 times successfully but later withdrew due to capacity not being able to catch up to the showroom sales, claimed the EV maker.

(Also Read: Hero Electric partners ReadyAssist to offer service support to its B2B customers)

Hero Electric also claimed that the current upward booking trend indicates the sales numbers to swell up to 250,000 plus units by the end of FY23 and Hero has now lined up ample capacity to cater to this.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Hero Electric Nyx (HT Auto photo)
Hero Electric Nyx
₹1,350 - 82,990 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Okinawa Oki100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Okinawa Oki100
₹1 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Ola Electric S1 (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1
 
₹0.85 - 1.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hero Electric Optima Hs500 Er (HT Auto photo)
Hero Electric Optima Hs500 Er
₹1,350 - 74,990 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hero Electric Flash (HT Auto photo)
Hero Electric Flash
₹1,350 - 55,990 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hero Electric Optima La (HT Auto photo)
Hero Electric Optima La
₹1,350 - 47,990 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Speaking about the introduction of the hybrid sales channel, Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, said that the company strongly believes in the face-to-face interaction of the customers with our well-trained network to touch, feel and ride the bikes before buying one. He also said that some of its prospective customers are now confident to buy our bikes online, knowing the brand and having heard from their references and acquaintances who have owned one. "These customers like to buy online and take deliveries at their convenience. These customers can now walk into the designated showroom and pick up the one they ordered or can also use the services of home deliveries extended by many of our dealers. As a leading brand, we constantly strive to enhance the purchase experience for our customers across the country to widen our footprints and fasten the green mobility shift," he further added.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
First Published Date: 01 Aug 2022, 12:48 PM IST
TAGS: Hero electric electric scooter electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
How cutting-edge features may snatch away your control of your own car
Google Maps has launched Google Street View in India after it was banned in 2011. (Photo: Screenshot of Delhi streets from Google Street View)
How to use Google Street View for navigation
Indonesia - which is home to the world's third-largest tropical forests but is also its biggest producer of palm oil - has steadily increased the portion in its biodiesel mandate derived from palm oil since 2018 to boost demand.
Can your car run on palm oil blended fuel? This country may have the answer
The off-road-worthy Lamborghini comes with additional lighting systems, body cladding and more accessories to take on a tough challenge.
In pics: This Lamborghini likes it rough, rages on challenging terrain
File photo used for representational purpose.
Delhi govt asks cab aggregators to share cost to train women as drivers

Trending this Week

Bengaluru Traffic Police will use Google AI to improve traffic management system.
Bengaluru becomes first Indian city to tie up with Google for traffic management
National Highway for Electric Vehicle (NHEV) has announced that the trial run for India's first electric highway between Delhi and Jaipur will start from September 9, 2022. (File photo)
Delhi-Jaipur electric highway, India's first, to start trial run from September
The 2022 Grand Vitara will be the new flagship SUV for Maruti Suzuki. 
2022 Maruti Grand Vitara is finally here: Variant wise feature details revealed
The National Green Tribunal has ordered phasing out of private and commercial vehicles older than 15 years in West Bengal by the end of this year.
Vehicles older than 15 years to be phased out in this state by year-end: NGT
Hero MotoCorp has launched the all-black edition of the Splendor 125 cc motorcycle in India on July 25.
Hero MotoCorp launches Super Splendor Canvas Black Edition at 77,430

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Hyundai India reports 6% rise in sales in July; Tucson getting strong response
Hyundai India reports 6% rise in sales in July; Tucson getting strong response
SUVs power Mahindra in July, Scorpio-N all set to further rack up numbers
SUVs power Mahindra in July, Scorpio-N all set to further rack up numbers
Tata Motors' EVs clock best ever month as it sees 57% jump in overall sales
Tata Motors' EVs clock best ever month as it sees 57% jump in overall sales
Hero Electric to accept bookings online, deliver scooters through showrooms
Hero Electric to accept bookings online, deliver scooters through showrooms
Scorpio-N record bookings help Mahindra shares to soar
Scorpio-N record bookings help Mahindra shares to soar

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city