Hero Electric to accept bookings online, deliver scooters through showrooms

Hero Electric on Monday announced the launch of its hybrid sales channel to cater to increased demand. The electric two-wheeler manufacturer has said that it will receive bookings for the electric scooters online and deliver the EVs through its dealerships. Hero Electric had first tried its hybrid sales model during the Covid-19 times successfully but later withdrew due to capacity not being able to catch up to the showroom sales, claimed the EV maker.

(Also Read: Hero Electric partners ReadyAssist to offer service support to its B2B customers)

Hero Electric also claimed that the current upward booking trend indicates the sales numbers to swell up to 250,000 plus units by the end of FY23 and Hero has now lined up ample capacity to cater to this.

Speaking about the introduction of the hybrid sales channel, Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, said that the company strongly believes in the face-to-face interaction of the customers with our well-trained network to touch, feel and ride the bikes before buying one. He also said that some of its prospective customers are now confident to buy our bikes online, knowing the brand and having heard from their references and acquaintances who have owned one. "These customers like to buy online and take deliveries at their convenience. These customers can now walk into the designated showroom and pick up the one they ordered or can also use the services of home deliveries extended by many of our dealers. As a leading brand, we constantly strive to enhance the purchase experience for our customers across the country to widen our footprints and fasten the green mobility shift," he further added.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

First Published Date: