Greaves Cotton exploring export opportunities for Ampere electric two-wheelers

Greaves Cotton will expand the product portfolio in both two and three-wheeler segments along with the dealership expansion.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Aug 2022, 11:21 AM
Ampere Electric aims to export its scooters to overseas markets.
Greaves Cotton is exploring export opportunities for its Ampere brand of electric two-wheelers bolstered by the recent investment it received, claims a report by PTI. The e-mobility company recently received investment from Saudi Arabia-based global investor Abdul Latif Jameel.

(Also Read: Buying EV in Mumbai? Here's all you need to know before driving on battery power)

The report claims that Greaves Cotton Managing Director and Group CEO Nagesh Basavanhalli said that Greaves Electric Mobility is working on new products, both in two and three-wheeler segments, including high-speed electric scooters, and may launch a few of them by the end of this financial year. The EV maker manufactures both electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers. Greaves Electric Mobility manufactures two-wheelers under the Ampere brand while three-wheelers, e-auto and e-rickshaws, are produced under the Ele and the Teja brands.

After grabbing the market in the Indian two-wheeler space, now, Greaves is aiming to capture the market in overseas markets as well. Speaking about this plan, Greaves CEO said that the company is exploring export opportunities for our two-wheeler (Ampere) brand. "We are still discussing it internally but exports definitely are on our mind," Basavanhalli said, while further adding, “Our partner (Abdul Jamil Latif) has presence across 32 countries and strong partnership globally with certain other global marquee companies. That brings us incremental strength to go to these markets."

He also said that the company would have a roadmap ready on its export plans by the end of the current financial year. The EV maker even opened its new manufacturing facility at Ranipet (Tamil Nadu) in November last year with a capacity to cater to 10 lakh vehicles per annum in the near future. The company has positioned it as its EV hub for both domestic and international market requirements, claims the report.

Speaking about the new products, the company CEO said that the OEM will expand the product portfolio in both two and three-wheeler segments along with the dealership expansion. "In the electric scooter, some of the new products will focus on high-speed and slightly more premium," he said. These will be completely homegrown, designed and manufactured products, Basavanhalli added.

First Published Date: 15 Aug 2022, 11:20 AM IST
TAGS: Ampere Electric electric scooter electric vehicle EV electric mobility
