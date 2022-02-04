Gravton Quanta EV enters Asia Book of Records, covers 4000 km in record time

Gravton Motors, a Hyderabad-based electric vehicle startup on Friday announced that its Quanta electric two-wheeler has managed to cross 4011 kms in record time. The company said that its EV covered the distance from Kanyakumari to Khardung La (Ladakh) - K2K Ride in just 164 hours and 30 minutes (6.5 days), and entered the Asia Book of Records.

The K2K ride was flagged off from Kanyakumari on September 13, 2021, covering a distance of 4011.9 km and concluded on September 20, 2021, at Khardung La within 164 hours and 30 minutes (6.5 days).

The EV maker further added that the team traversed the distance without any charging stop as the bike uses swappable battery technology. “Over the last one year, the EV industry was grappled in both upswing and downswing in matters concerning the performance of the EV vehicles launched in the market. To counter the uncertainty and also to instill a strong belief that, we are competent enough to design and develop EV vehicles that can outperform petrol-powered vehicles, we took this unconventional route and set the Quanta ride this impeccable K2K drive, " said Parshuram Paka, Founder & CEO Gravton Motors.

Meanwhile, the company has stepped up to a new production plant at Cherlapally, Hyderabad. The company added that it is in the way of setting up a bigger plant by the end of the ongoing calendar year.

The Quanta EV was previously launched in the Indian market at ₹99,000 (ex-showroom). The company claims that this two-wheeler is architected and engineered in-house, making it a made-in-India product. It is available for purchase in three colour options, Red, White and Black.

