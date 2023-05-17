BattRE Storie electric scooter comes with a range of 132 km: Quick review

Batt RE says that the electric scooter has a tall boy design. It has a retro design language.
The scooter is still using a halogen headlamp that does not offer a good spread. However, the tail lamp is an LED unit.
The seat of the scooter is quite stiff. The front suspension is thrashy and transfers every jolt to the rider.
There is a small cubby to store small items and a USB charger. The keylock gets a cover as well.
The diigtal instrument cluster can be a bit difficult to read in direct sunlight. It keeps showing 'Ready' indicator even when the scooter is on a move. The Bluetooth application offers only ride statistics.
Braking duties are done by drum brakes at both ends. The brakes lack bite and they do lock-up on gravel roads because of the CBS.
The battery is removable and is quite heavy. The charger length can be a bit awkward to use. One can also directly charge the battery without taking it out. However, this feature wasn't working on our unit.
The scooter gets three riding modes which only change the top speed of the scooter. There is also a reverse mode. The 'starter' button didn't do anything for us.
The rearview mirrors do not stay in place and have a short stem. Moreover, the if the headlamp is on then the horn becomes weak.
The scooter does come with a centre stand but it is too sharp that one cannot use it.