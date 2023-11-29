Gogoro Crossover rugged electric scooter to be launched in India on December 12

Taiwan-based electric two-wheeler giant Gogoro has announced it will launch a new offering in India on December 12, 2023. This will be the company’s electric scooter for the Indian market and the manufacturer will be bringing the Gogoro Crossover as its maiden offering. The Gogoro Crossover is a rugged electric scooter that was unveiled in October this year and the model is better equipped to handle rough terrains.

The new Gogoro Crossover electric scooter is pitched as a “two-wheeled SUV" by the company with utility and versatility in focus. The model gets 12-inch wheels wrapped in Maxxis dual-purpose tyres. It gets telescopic front forks with fork gaiters and more black panels across the bodywork. The wheelbase measures a decent 1,400 mm, while the e-scooter is underpinned by a modified steel tubular frame. Braking comes from 220 mm front and 180 mm rear discs.

The Gogoro Crossover gets a ground clearance of 142 mm, which may seem a lot but is still less than the Ather 450X’s 170 mm and the TVS iQube’s 150 mm. It needs to be seen if Gogoro will modify the ground clearance to make it more favourable for Indian road conditions. Gogoro also announced a host of storage accessories for the Crossover to make it more practical.

Other notable bits include the split seats that can fold to become a backrest for the rider while liberating additional space for cargo. Power on the international-spec version comes from a 7 kW electric motor with 26.6 Nm of peak torque, while there are two swappable battery packs with a combined capacity of about 1.6 kWh with a range of 100 km. It’s likely that the India-spec model will be toned down in performance with a smaller and more affordable motor in place to keep costs in check.

Gogoro is expected to bring both B2C and B2B versions to the Indian market and the latter is likely to be in focus first. The upcoming electric scooter will be built at the company’s plant in Maharashtra and the manufacturer is eyeing the last-mile delivery service operators with its new offering. It has already partnered with several players including Swiggy, Zomato and Zypp Electric. The company has also begun setting up swappable battery stations and the first such unit was set up in Gurugram earlier this year. Heavy localisation should give Gogoro the much-required cost advantage to stay competitive in the entry-level electric scooter segment.

