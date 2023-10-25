HT Auto
Gogoro unveils CrossOver electric scooter with off-road capability

Taiwanese electric mobility player, Gogoro has unveiled its new CrossOver electric scooter, promising on-road and off-road capability packaged into a single offering. Gogoro calls the CrossOver a “two-wheel SUV" and is a literal crossover between the conventional e-scooter, which has been upgraded to take on dirt trails. The e-scooter looks more practical to tackle rough terrains thanks to a bunch of upgrades including additional storage options.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Oct 2023, 19:40 PM
The Gogoro CrossOver looks rugged with fork gaiters on the front forks, and 12-inch wheels wrapped in Maxxis dual-purpose tyres. The styling has more black panels aiming for a more utilitarian look. There are multiple accessory options as well including front and rear luggage racks, and four built-in cargo compartments. This will be particularly helpful for last-mile mobility riders, who need to tackle tough terrains to reach remote areas.

Also Read : Taiwan-based Gogoro to offer battery-swapping technology to Swiggy

Power on the CrossOver comes from the 7.6 kW (10.19 bhp) electric motor. However, the company has yet to reveal details on the range and charging time of the electric scooter. The rugged e-scooter comes with a synchronised braking system, telescopic front forks at the front and a dual shock absorber setup at the rear. The electric scooter also gets the full stack of features including a colour display with smartphone connectivity, OTA updates, traction control system, as well as optional cruise control.

The Gogoro CrossOver is on sale only in Taiwan for now but will make its way to newer markets in the near future. Gogoro has a limited presence in India and is currently working on establishing its charging infrastructure business in the country. The company is expected to bring its electric scooters to the Indian market in the near future, and the CrossOver e-scooter would be an interesting addition to the same. If launched in India, the CrossOver will take on the River Indie e-scooter.

First Published Date: 25 Oct 2023, 19:40 PM IST

