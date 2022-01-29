Ford converts Mustang Mach-E into gaming room with ‘Escape Room’ concept

Ford has consolidated an interactive game in the Mustang Mach-E EV that is based on the concept of Escape Room.

Ford has incorporated an interactive game based on the Escape Room concept in its all-electric Mustang Mach-E through which players are given tasks that have to be solved using clues and following directions. The game has been installed on an iOS device that interfaces with the EV using Apple’s CarPlay and an internally developed piece of hardware and software.

The automaker said the spy-themed concept game will take players through a secret mission to deliver a package. Audio prompts for carrying out the tasks will be given over the vehicle’s speaker system. Elements of the electric vehicle such as the electric seats, hands-free tailgate, air conditioning system and headlights can either be activated by the game or used by the player as a trigger at relevant points.

(Also read | Ford to stop taking orders for Maverick pickup truck amid supply chain woes)

If the car is in motion, no features apart from heaters and speakers can be controlled. Carsten Starke, Technical Expert Interior Materials and Customer Experience, Ford Research and Advanced Engineering, Ford of Europe said this move is not only fun but also shows what can be achieved with technology in cars today. “Having the ability to create interaction between vehicle and driver could open up new ways to explore other possibilities in the future, like an interactive owner’s manual or even driver coaching," added Starke.

(Also read | A flying car? 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor debuts with extreme off-roading skills)

Currently, the game is a working concept that has been developed by Ford of Europe with input from the Software Enablement and Research team in Ford’s Emerging Technology and Innovation group and the IoT research team based in Palo Alto, California. The company highlighted that the game was developed to showcase how through gaming people can get more familiar with the functionalities of their vehicles.

First Published Date: