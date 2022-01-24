HT Auto
Home Auto Cars A flying car? 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor debuts with extreme off-roading skills

A flying car? 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor debuts with extreme off-roading skills

Ford Motor showcased the 2022 Bronco Raptor as an impressive extreme off-road vehicle with a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 that makes at least 400 hp.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Jan 2022, 05:43 PM
A glance at the image above may seem that of a flying car. However it is the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor SUV at its off-roading best. The SUV is 9.8 inches wider than the base model and equipped with a stronger steel frame, upgraded axles and 37-inch wheels.
A glance at the image above may seem that of a flying car. However it is the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor SUV at its off-roading best. The SUV is 9.8 inches wider than the base model and equipped with a stronger steel frame, upgraded axles and 37-inch wheels.

Ford has finally taken the covers off its most powerful street-legal production Bronco ever. The 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor is meant for regular roads, but can take off-roading to the next level with massive modifications compared to the base model to attract extreme adventurists.

Ford Motor says that the 2022 Bronco Raptor is the world’s first Ultra4 Racing-inspired SUV.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Ford Figo (HT Auto photo)
Ford Figo
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Ford Aspire (HT Auto photo)
Ford Aspire
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.24 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Ford Freestyle (HT Auto photo)
Ford Freestyle
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.27 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Ford Ecosport (HT Auto photo)
Ford Ecosport
1496 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Ford Endeavour (HT Auto photo)
Ford Endeavour
1996 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 32.75 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

It has been designed by the Ford Performance, the same team that produces the F-150 Raptor.

Ford Performance tweaked several things to make the Bronco Raptor far more capable as an off-road vehicle than the standard models. At its core is a fully boxed, high-strength steel frame with new shock towers to increase wheel travel and off-road durability. It also gets upgraded axles, additional towing capacity and 37-inch wheels, the largest on any current production SUV. Bronco Raptor also runs with a minimum ground clearance of 13.1 inches, 4.8 inches more than a base four-door model.

Under the hood, the Bronco Raptor draws power from a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine mated to a 10-speed automatic gearbox. The engine is capable of churning out maximum output of 400 hp. The Ford Bronco Raptor also gets the carmaker's exclusive G.O.A.T. Modes (Goes Over Any Type of Terrain) Terrain Management System. It is aimed to help drivers better navigate off-road. Among seven drive modes on offer, it includes a uniquely tuned Baja Mode that activates a turbo anti-lag calibration to maximise performance over high-speed desert runs.

“Raptor is the apex of our off-road lineup and is now a full lineup with race proven content and design that you can’t get from anyone else," said Jim Farley, chief executive officer, Ford Motor Company. “Only Ford could create a Bronco Raptor."

“We had to build the Bronco Raptor – it’s our ultimate vehicle for hardcore off-road enthusiasts who demand something more," said Carl Widmann, Ford Performance chief engineer. “Like the Ultra4 desert race trucks, the ‘Raptor of SUVs’ conquers desert dunes at highway speeds and is equipped with competition-level off-road technology and hardware."

The Bronco Raptor SUV also comes with features like 12-inch touchscreen, exterior cameras for a 360-degree view, adaptive cruise control as well as a 10-speaker Bang and Olufsen sound system.

First Published Date: 24 Jan 2022, 05:43 PM IST
TAGS: Ford Ford Motor Ford Bronco Bronco Ford Bronco Raptor Bronco Raptor 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Ford Bronco Raptor 2022 2022 Bronco Raptor Bronco Raptor 2022
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Komaki Venice electric scooter launches in India, priced at ₹1.15 lakh
Komaki Venice electric scooter launches in India, priced at 1.15 lakh
Komaki Ranger, India's first electric cruiser bike, launched at ₹1.68 lakh
Komaki Ranger, India's first electric cruiser bike, launched at 1.68 lakh
Tesla EV batteries to get a $700 million booster dose by this company
Tesla EV batteries to get a $700 million booster dose by this company
Ather Energy hopes EV subsidies under FAME II to continue beyond 2023
Ather Energy hopes EV subsidies under FAME II to continue beyond 2023
This electric camper van concept with over 480-km range offers emission-free fun
This electric camper van concept with over 480-km range offers emission-free fun

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city