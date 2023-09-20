Fiat now has a microscopic EV that can be bought for 3.5k monthly installment

Fiat has opened reservations for its smallest electric car ever, in Italy. The Fiat Topolino has a minuscule footprint and is positioned as a perfect personal commute option for customers in congested cities of the country. And the company claims it has enough orders already that has pushed the delivery timelines to around 19 weeks.

The Fiat Topolino, based on the Citroen Ami, is just 2.53 meters long and has a top speed of 45 kmph. For reference, the smallest EV in India is the Comet EV from MG Motor and it measures 2.97 meters in length and has a top speed of 100 kmph. The Topolino, however, is meant far more for practicality than it is for show and performance.

The Topolino, Fiat's second EV after the 500e, comes with a 5.5 kWh lithium-ion battery and Fiat claims it has a range of 75 kms per charge. And while it may be referred to as a car by many, it is placed in the heavy quadricycle segment. This is significant because it can therefore be driven by people as young as 14 and without the need for a driving license.

The EV is offered in a shade called Vita Green and gets a solitary retro wheel design for the wheels. It will also be offered with an option between a retractable canvas roof or a closed glass roof. Interestingly, the model will also come with doors and doorless versions. A number of optional accessories like chrome effect mirrors, USB fan, Bluetooth speaker and seat covers.

Affordability is another crucial aspect of the Fiat Topolino EV. The model is priced at €7,544 ($8,065/ ₹6.70 lakh approximately) onwards and Fiat is allowing interested customers to make a down payment of €2,582 with 48 monthly instalments of €39 ($42/ ₹3,500).

The Topolino EV, however, won't just be confined to Fiat's domestic market in Italy because the company has confirmed it will also offer it in France and Germany by the end of this year.

