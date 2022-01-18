Exclusive: India's first electric cruiser bike Komaki Ranger to launch this week

HT Auto
The Komaki Ranger e-cruiser will come out as the first battery-powered cruiser bike to go on sale in the country.Komaki electric bike is claimed to be delivering a full charge range of over 200 km.
By Prashant Singh
| Updated on: 18 Jan 2022, 01:41 PM
Komaki, the electric vehicle maker will announce the launch of its Ranger electric cruiser in the market this week. The Ranger electric bike was also officially revealed a few days back and the design details of the new ebike are also out. 

The Ranger e-cruiser will come out as the first battery-powered cruiser to go on sale in the country.

It will feature a four-kilowatt battery pack, which is claimed to be one of the biggest battery packs found in an electric two-wheeler in India. This battery pack will juice up its 5,000-watt motor. 

The company claims that its ne electric bike would be capable of delivering a full charge range of over 200 km in a single charge cycle which is commendable by all standards, but only a real-life road test review will be able to put these claims to test. 

Additionally, the cruiser electric bike will also offer features such as cruise control, repair switch, reverse switch, Bluetooth and an advanced braking system.

The pricing of the model will be announced a few days from now and the company is promising that the overall price for this battery-powered cruiser will be kept in an affordable range to place it as a mass product. “There are some things that need to be finalized but we have decided to keep the price affordable. We want everyone – especially the common man – to experience the joy of riding a quality cruiser that is made in India," said Gunjan Malhotra, Director, Komaki Electric Division.

Expect the motorcycle to cost somewhere in the range of 1 lakh to 1.2 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, Komaki also offers a number of other electric scooters and bikes with ex-showroom price ranging between around 30,000 to 1 lakh.

