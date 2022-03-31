HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ev Prices In India To Be Equal To Petrol Cars Within Two Years: Nitin Gadkari

EV prices in India to be equal to petrol cars within two years: Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari said that the government is focusing on using multiple greener fuel solutions rather than petrol and diesel.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 Mar 2022, 07:09 PM
Tata Nexon EV is India's bestselling electric car.
Tata Nexon EV is India's bestselling electric car.
Tata Nexon EV is India's bestselling electric car.
Tata Nexon EV is India's bestselling electric car.

Prices of electric cars in India will be equal to petrol cars in two years, said Minister of Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in Parliament on Thursday. He also said that the members of Parliament (MP) can purchase electric vehicles once a charging station is installed on the Parliament premises.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 11.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
₹ 12 to 15 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 13.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 21 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹ 21.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹ 23.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also Read: Tata Tigor EV enters Nepal market. Check details here)

"I will assure all the honourable members that within two years the cost of electric two-wheelers, electric three-wheelers and electric four-wheelers will be equivalent to the cost of petrol vehicles and the country will change," said Gadkari. The minister also said that the government's policy is import substitute, cost-effective, pollution-free and indigenous production.

"Due to petrol and diesel costs, we are facing crucial problems. Already we have seen the situation. So, this is the only alternative fuel, I mean, green hydrogen, electricity, ethanol, methanol, bio-diesel, bio-LNG and bio-CNG. Sir, we will work in that direction," Gadkari added.

The minister requested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to provide proper space to start electric vehicle charging stations in all Parliament parking places so that the MPs can buy electric cars.

"They can come here and charge their cars here, in the Parliament premises. In every government premises, we expect to give the facility of electric charging in the parking system," said Gadkari.

He further said that there is good development concerning EV charging stations and the Ministry of Power has issued EV charging infrastructure. There are revised consolidated guidelines and standards to accelerate the e-mobility transition in the country, said the minister.

Gadkari also pointed out that the NHAI is developing wayside amenities every 40 kilometres and it is trying to use solar or wind power for that purpose. He further added that electric vehicle charging stations will be provided with these wayside amenities. NHAI has already awarded 39 wayside amenities and a proposal for 103 such facilities is at the bidding stage, mentioned Gadkari, while adding that more than 600 sites have been identified and the bids will be opened soon.

First Published Date: 31 Mar 2022, 07:09 PM IST
TAGS: electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility Nitin Gadkari MoRTH
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki Sierra is one of the cars that we would love to see coming back on Indian roads.
Tata Sierra to Maruti Suzuki Omni: Five iconic cars we want to see come back
File photo used for representational purpose.
Mumbai to have Sunday Street treat from tomorrow. Know details
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 has been launched in India.
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 launched at 8.95 lakh
Komaki Electric Vehicle Division is all set to launch its new electric scooter DT 3000 on March 25. (File photo for representational purpose)
Komaki DT 3000 e-scooter, with 220-km range, to launch tomorrow: What to expect
The Force X features quite an unconventional, heavy duty design on the outside.
2022 Yamaha Force X sporty scooter launched

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Delhi govt provides subsidies to over 82,000 EV owners, registers 139,945 EVs
Delhi govt provides subsidies to over 82,000 EV owners, registers 139,945 EVs
Volkswagen to give green signal to Audi, Porsche for Formula One entry
Volkswagen to give green signal to Audi, Porsche for Formula One entry
EV prices in India to be equal to petrol cars within two years: Nitin Gadkari
EV prices in India to be equal to petrol cars within two years: Nitin Gadkari
Formula One cars to race through Las Vegas streets in 2023: Details here
Formula One cars to race through Las Vegas streets in 2023: Details here
Russia-Ukraine war: Stellantis' Russian van factory running short on parts
Russia-Ukraine war: Stellantis' Russian van factory running short on parts

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city