EV prices in India to be equal to petrol cars within two years: Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari said that the government is focusing on using multiple greener fuel solutions rather than petrol and diesel.

Prices of electric cars in India will be equal to petrol cars in two years, said Minister of Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in Parliament on Thursday. He also said that the members of Parliament (MP) can purchase electric vehicles once a charging station is installed on the Parliament premises.

"I will assure all the honourable members that within two years the cost of electric two-wheelers, electric three-wheelers and electric four-wheelers will be equivalent to the cost of petrol vehicles and the country will change," said Gadkari. The minister also said that the government's policy is import substitute, cost-effective, pollution-free and indigenous production.

"Due to petrol and diesel costs, we are facing crucial problems. Already we have seen the situation. So, this is the only alternative fuel, I mean, green hydrogen, electricity, ethanol, methanol, bio-diesel, bio-LNG and bio-CNG. Sir, we will work in that direction," Gadkari added.

The minister requested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to provide proper space to start electric vehicle charging stations in all Parliament parking places so that the MPs can buy electric cars.

"They can come here and charge their cars here, in the Parliament premises. In every government premises, we expect to give the facility of electric charging in the parking system," said Gadkari.

He further said that there is good development concerning EV charging stations and the Ministry of Power has issued EV charging infrastructure. There are revised consolidated guidelines and standards to accelerate the e-mobility transition in the country, said the minister.

Gadkari also pointed out that the NHAI is developing wayside amenities every 40 kilometres and it is trying to use solar or wind power for that purpose. He further added that electric vehicle charging stations will be provided with these wayside amenities. NHAI has already awarded 39 wayside amenities and a proposal for 103 such facilities is at the bidding stage, mentioned Gadkari, while adding that more than 600 sites have been identified and the bids will be opened soon.

