HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tata Tigor Ev Enters Nepal Market. Check Details Here

Tata Tigor EV enters Nepal market. Check details here

Tata Motors has introduced the new Tigor EV in Nepal in three variants XE, XM, and XZ+.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 Mar 2022, 03:30 PM
Tata Motors launches the All New Tigor EV Sedan with Ziptron technology in Nepal.
Tata Motors launches the All New Tigor EV Sedan with Ziptron technology in Nepal.
Tata Motors launches the All New Tigor EV Sedan with Ziptron technology in Nepal.
Tata Motors launches the All New Tigor EV Sedan with Ziptron technology in Nepal.

Tata Tigor EV has been launched in the market of Nepal. The company has launched the new car in partnership with Sipradi Trading Pvt. Ltd. The new electric car has been priced starting from NPR 29.99 Lakhs for the base XE trim and extends up to NPR 32.99 Lakhs for the top-spec XZ+ trim. 

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 11.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The new Tigor EV comes with an extended ARAI certified range of 306 kms. It packs a 26-kWh liquid-cooled, high energy density battery pack which is also IP67 rated. The overall output from its motor stands at 55 kW (power) and 170 Nm (peak torque). 

Tata Motors has introduced the new Tigor EV in Nepal in three variants - XE, XM, XZ+ (XZ+ Dual Tone option available). The car has been offered with an 8 years and 160,000 KM battery and motor warranty. Some of the key features of the new car include electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, smart key with push button start, portable charging cable, etc.

Speaking on the launch of the Tigor EV in Nepal, Mayank Baldi – Head PVIB, Tata Motors, said, “EVs are fast gaining popularity on the back of rising comfort of customers, as the barriers to adoption are being overcome and due to growing preference for environmentally friendly solutions. This has been spearheaded by our very own Nexon EV, which today is the most popular EV in the markets. The Nepal market has been a strong propagator of EVs, which has indeed inspired us to widen our offerings here. We are ecstatic to launch the Tigor EV today, powered by the capable Ziptron Technology. The Tigor EV is a perfect option for all aspiring sedan buyers who are looking to own a vehicle that is technologically advanced, comfortable and high on safety standards, while also being an environmental-friendly commute, making it an irresistible choice for the buyers to #EvolveToElectric."

First Published Date: 31 Mar 2022, 03:11 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Tata Tigor Tata Motors. Tata Tigor EV Tigor EV Nepal
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki Sierra is one of the cars that we would love to see coming back on Indian roads.
Tata Sierra to Maruti Suzuki Omni: Five iconic cars we want to see come back
File photo used for representational purpose.
Mumbai to have Sunday Street treat from tomorrow. Know details
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 has been launched in India.
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 launched at 8.95 lakh
Komaki Electric Vehicle Division is all set to launch its new electric scooter DT 3000 on March 25. (File photo for representational purpose)
Komaki DT 3000 e-scooter, with 220-km range, to launch tomorrow: What to expect
The Force X features quite an unconventional, heavy duty design on the outside.
2022 Yamaha Force X sporty scooter launched

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Tesla extends production halt at Shanghai plant as Covid outbreak persists
Tesla extends production halt at Shanghai plant as Covid outbreak persists
New Tata Tigor EV sedan launched in Nepal
New Tata Tigor EV sedan launched in Nepal
German court orders Tesla to buy back a Model 3, owner unhappy with Autopilot
German court orders Tesla to buy back a Model 3, owner unhappy with Autopilot
Top two-wheeler launches in March 2022: Quick recap
Top two-wheeler launches in March 2022: Quick recap
BMW i3 debuts in China possibly previewing 3-Series facelift's styling
BMW i3 debuts in China possibly previewing 3-Series facelift's styling

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city