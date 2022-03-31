Tata Tigor EV enters Nepal market. Check details here

Tata Tigor EV has been launched in the market of Nepal. The company has launched the new car in partnership with Sipradi Trading Pvt. Ltd. The new electric car has been priced starting from NPR 29.99 Lakhs for the base XE trim and extends up to NPR 32.99 Lakhs for the top-spec XZ+ trim.

The new Tigor EV comes with an extended ARAI certified range of 306 kms. It packs a 26-kWh liquid-cooled, high energy density battery pack which is also IP67 rated. The overall output from its motor stands at 55 kW (power) and 170 Nm (peak torque).

Tata Motors has introduced the new Tigor EV in Nepal in three variants - XE, XM, XZ+ (XZ+ Dual Tone option available). The car has been offered with an 8 years and 160,000 KM battery and motor warranty. Some of the key features of the new car include electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, smart key with push button start, portable charging cable, etc.

Speaking on the launch of the Tigor EV in Nepal, Mayank Baldi – Head PVIB, Tata Motors, said, “EVs are fast gaining popularity on the back of rising comfort of customers, as the barriers to adoption are being overcome and due to growing preference for environmentally friendly solutions. This has been spearheaded by our very own Nexon EV, which today is the most popular EV in the markets. The Nepal market has been a strong propagator of EVs, which has indeed inspired us to widen our offerings here. We are ecstatic to launch the Tigor EV today, powered by the capable Ziptron Technology. The Tigor EV is a perfect option for all aspiring sedan buyers who are looking to own a vehicle that is technologically advanced, comfortable and high on safety standards, while also being an environmental-friendly commute, making it an irresistible choice for the buyers to #EvolveToElectric."

