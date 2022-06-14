HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Euler Motors To Deploy 1000 Hiload Evs In Partnership With Letstransport

Euler Motors to deploy 1000 HiLoad EVs in partnership with LetsTransport

The announced Euler HiLoad EVs will be deployed in cities such as Bangalore, Hyderabad, Delhi-NCR and will also reach other key Indian cities over the period of the next 12 months.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Jun 2022, 04:49 PM
Euler Hi-Load EV comes with segment-best load carrying capacity. 
Euler Hi-Load EV comes with segment-best load carrying capacity. 
Euler Hi-Load EV comes with segment-best load carrying capacity. 
Euler Hi-Load EV comes with segment-best load carrying capacity. 

Euler Motors announced on Tuesday that it has collaborated with LetsTransport, a Bengaluru-based urban logistics aggregator. Under the newly announced partnership, the EV-maker will deploy 1,000 HiLoad EVs. The company further added that these EVs will be deployed in cities such as Bangalore, Hyderabad, Delhi-NCR and will also reach other key Indian cities over the period of the next 12 months. 

The EV-maker also announced that the new announcement will help boost its market share in the EV segment, and will also help in the expansion of its customer base with retailers, 3PL logistics and fleet owners. “Our partnership with LetsTransport is yet another successful milestone in the pursuit to bring a real change in EV adoption and aggressively expand our customer footprint in India. HiLoad’s unique value proposition, coupled with LetsTransport’s strong industry presence and in-depth logistics expertise make this partnership a win," said Saurav Kumar, Founder and CEO, Euler Motors. 

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also Read: Euler Motors raises 30 crores as part of ongoing Series A funding)

The company's new HiLoad EV comes with a high load capacity of 688 kg. It sources power from a 12.4 KwH liquid cooled battery and delivers a full-charge range of over 151 km. 

“Intra City logistics is already on a transformation, with electric vehicles as their future. LetsTransport has been founded on a vision to build cleaner and sustainable logistics solutions with an emphasis to strengthen this ecosystem. Euler Motors’ ambition, along with their industry-leading EV technology in their HiLoad EV, makes them the right partner for this," said Pushkar Singh, Founder & CEO, LetsTransport.

 

First Published Date: 14 Jun 2022, 04:49 PM IST
TAGS: Euler Electric Vehicles EVs EV mobility HiLoad EV
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Images of the BMW 3 Series sedan that has been nearly ripped off all its essential components.
Parked BMW 3 Series stripped off key components worth 17 lakh overnight
Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Brezza have been power players in the sub-compact SUV segment. Time is now ripe for the updated models to once again lead the way. 
Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: Updated models set to renew rivalry
The next generation of lunar rovers could be unlike any ever seen by the moon as GM and Lockheed Martin team up to help astronauts.
GM lunar vehicles for Moon may be sold to wealthy space travelers
Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet America Edition will be available in both US and Canada.
In pics: Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet America Edition brings a classy vibe
Vehicle scrappage policy has the potential of putting old polluting vehicles off roads but should the age of a car alone decide its fate?
India’s plan to recycle old cars failing to woo vehicle owners

Trending this Week

Porsche Approved used cars will be available across the automaker's range in India.
Can't afford a new Porsche? There's a new option now in India
The Netherlands-based EV startup - Lightyear specializes in solar electric vehicles (SEVs).
Lightyear 0 can run up to seven months on a single charge: Details here
The new Mahindra XUV300 also comes with AutoSHIFT transmission. 
Mahindra XUV300 to soon get a new variant in India
Citroen C3 will be competing with B-segment hatchbacks in India. However, going by its body type and specifications, it will also rival the likes of Tata Punch SUV.
Citroen C3 vs Tata Punch: Specs, features, mileage compared
A private road contractor working for the NHAI has set a new Guinness World Record by laying 75-km highway between Amravati and Akola in Maharashtra in about 105 hours. (Image courtesy: Twitter/@nitin_gadkari)
NHAI sets new Guinness World Record, lays 75-km highway in just under five days

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Bentley Flying Spur S, brand's first hybrid product with 'S' badge, breaks cover
Bentley Flying Spur S, brand's first hybrid product with 'S' badge, breaks cover
Mercedes-AMG celebrates its 55th anniversary
Mercedes-AMG celebrates its 55th anniversary
Noida-based EV startup One Electric Motorcycles starts export to eight country
Noida-based EV startup One Electric Motorcycles starts export to eight country
Renault now offers Amazon Music feature in its vehicles. Check details
Renault now offers Amazon Music feature in its vehicles. Check details
Quota on petrol? Sri Lanka plans fuel-rationing system amid mammoth shortage
Quota on petrol? Sri Lanka plans fuel-rationing system amid mammoth shortage

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city