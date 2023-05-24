HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Elon Musk Interested In India, Says Tesla To Finalise Location For New Factory This Year

Elon Musk interested in India, says Tesla to finalise location for new factory

World's largest electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla is expected to finalise location for a new factory soon. Elon Musk, its CEO, said the location is likely to be finalised before the end of this year. On Tuesday, he hinted that the location for the new factory could be in India as he expressed interest in setting up business in the country. His remarks come almost a year after he dropped his plans to launch Tesla in India. The change of heart comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to India next month.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 May 2023, 09:05 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Almost a year after Tesla CEO Elon Musk practically dropped idea to launch the EV maker in India due to high import taxes, the company is back in the reckoning with fresh offer.
Almost a year after Tesla CEO Elon Musk practically dropped idea to launch the EV maker in India due to high import taxes, the company is back in the reckoning with fresh offer.

During an interview on Tuesday, where Musk was asked if Tesla was interested in India for the new factory, he replied, "Absolutely". Last week, Tesla executives met Indian officials for two days in New Delhi where the EV maker reportedly proposed to build a manufacturing facility and R&D centre in the country. Earlier, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar was quoted by news agency Reuters saying, "They are very seriously looking at India as a production and innovation base." However, reports claim that Tesla stopped just short of committing a factory in India during the meeting between its executives and government officials.

Earlier, the Centre had advised Tesla to set up a local manufacturing plant if it wanted to sell EVs in India. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had said Tesla will be welcome to India if it manufactures EVs locally and not import them from China. Elon Musk had refused to take the offer saying, "Tesla will not put a manufacturing plant in any location where we are not allowed first to sell and service cars." Tesla did not repeat the plea during fresh talks with officials from the PMO.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
It's Quiz Time ! Can you guess the Car Logos?
PLAY NOW
Mercedes-benz Eqe (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mercedes-benz Eqe
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz Eqb (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Eqb
₹74.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Lexus Ux 300e (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Lexus Ux 300e
₹75 - 85 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

Tesla's warming up to India again is seen as the EV maker's attempts to diversify beyond China, its largest market outside the US. Amid rising tension between the US and China, several carmakers, including Tesla, may be pushed to the point of finding new destination for EV business in future. Besides components, China is also key to global EV business for its battery manufacturing. India could be the alternative market where the government is eager to promote local manufacturing.

First Published Date: 24 May 2023, 09:05 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Elon Musk Electric vehicle Electric car EVs
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
51% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 298 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
13% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 755 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city