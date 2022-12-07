HT Auto
Elon Musk hints at Tesla Semi's battery pack

Since Tesla Semi claimed to have completed 500 miles run on a single charge, the EV has been dominating the headlines in the automotive world. However, Tesla's CEO Elon Musk has now hinted that the automaker's claim about the Semi's battery efficiency was stated as lower than it is. He wrote on Twitter that the actual efficiency is even better than the official number from the specs. This comes at a point when the manufacturer is reluctant to reveal the battery pack capacity. Also, Musk has hinted that the Tesla Semi is likely to come equipped with an 850 kWh battery pack.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Dec 2022, 16:00 PM
Tesla Semi Class 8 all-electric semi truck, in its top configuration, is claimed to have a range of 500 miles on a single charge. It also claimed to come with an energy consumption lower than 2 kWh per mile. While these official numbers come from Tesla, combining the two values, the estimated battery capacity is speculated at lower than 1,000 kWh. Tesla CEO, on the other hand, wrote on Twitter that the current efficiency of the EV is 1.7 kWh per mile. He also said that there is a clear path to reach 1.6 kWh and possibly 1.5 kWh per mile efficiency as well. This comes as an interesting information, as calculations based on Musk's claim suggest that the Tesla Semi possibly has an 850 kWh battery pack.

Tesla Semi has remained one of the most anticipated electric vehicles in the world since the automaker unveiled the long-haul semi-truck a few years ago. Like many other vehicles of Tesla, with the Semi too, the automaker over-promised and underdelivered.

The EV company has already celebrated the first delivery of the Tesla Semi, as it delivered the first model to PepsiCo. The Tesla Semi claimed to come with three times the power of a diesel truck currently running on roads. To support the Semi e-trucks, Tesla is planning to add mega-chargers to its Supercharger network.

First Published Date: 07 Dec 2022, 16:00 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Elon Musk electric vehicle
