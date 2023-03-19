HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Electric Cars In This Country Have A 468 Km Average Range, Quadrupled Since 2011

Electric cars in this country have a 468 km average range, quadrupled since 2011

The average range of electric vehicles sold in the US has soared to 468 km on a single charge, up by around 30 per cent from the global average. Also, this marked a spike in the range per charge for electric vehicles in the US as compared to the rate registered in 2011, when EVs in the country used to run around 117 km on average. A Bloomberg report claims that this has been possible because of the constantly improving battery technology.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Mar 2023, 13:27 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The average range of electric cars in the US increased to 468 km in 2023 from just 117 km in 2011.
The average range of electric cars in the US increased to 468 km in 2023 from just 117 km in 2011.
The average range of electric cars in the US increased to 468 km in 2023 from just 117 km in 2011.
The average range of electric cars in the US increased to 468 km in 2023 from just 117 km in 2011.

The demand for a higher range from US vehicle buyers played a crucial role in this growth of the average EV range. Consumers in the US travel a combined 6.4 trillion kilometre distance every year, which translates to roughly 23,335 km distance per person. Clearly, the demand for higher ranges from EVs is high in the country, which propelled the automakers to compete with each other to offer bigger batteries promising higher ranges in their respective electric vehicles. The report states that the average battery range of an EV sold in the US has quadrupled since 2011.

Also Read : Rivian recalls 30 R1S SUVs over side airbag issue. Details here

The report further claims that Tesla played a pivotal role in the growth by introducing longer-range electric cars in the country, which resulted in the US consumers' expectation growth as well. A survey by Bloomberg revealed that almost two-thirds of the respondents believe an EV with around 500 km range is adequate for their needs, while less than 10 per cent of consumers said they would settle for an EV with a range of around 320 km per charge or less.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
Electric | Automatic
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Ford Figo (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Ford Figo
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.5 kmpl
₹5.49 - 8.43 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl | 999 cc | Manual | Petrol | 5 Person | FWD | 71 bhp | 96 Nm | 205 mm | 939 kg | 336 litres | 5 Gears | 1.0L B4D | No | 40 litres | Hrs | 750 Km | | No | Front & Rear | seconds | Kmph | 18 kmpl
₹4.99 - 10.05 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Eqe (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mercedes-benz Eqe
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

Interestingly, just five electric vehicles accounted for 70 per cent of the US' total EV sales in 2022. These were the Tesla Model Y, Model 3, Model S, Ford Mustang Mach-E and Chevrolet Bolt EUV. The average range of these vehicles is 497 km.

First Published Date: 19 Mar 2023, 13:27 PM IST
TAGS: 500 Model 3 Model S Tesla Model Y Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model S Ford Mustang Mach-E Chevrolet Bolt electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility Tesla Ford Chevrolet
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 307 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city