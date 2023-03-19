Electric cars in this country have a 468 km average range, quadrupled since 2011

The average range of electric vehicles sold in the US has soared to 468 km on a single charge, up by around 30 per cent from the global average. Also, this marked a spike in the range per charge for electric vehicles in the US as compared to the rate registered in 2011, when EVs in the country used to run around 117 km on average. A Bloomberg report claims that this has been possible because of the constantly improving battery technology.

The demand for a higher range from US vehicle buyers played a crucial role in this growth of the average EV range. Consumers in the US travel a combined 6.4 trillion kilometre distance every year, which translates to roughly 23,335 km distance per person. Clearly, the demand for higher ranges from EVs is high in the country, which propelled the automakers to compete with each other to offer bigger batteries promising higher ranges in their respective electric vehicles. The report states that the average battery range of an EV sold in the US has quadrupled since 2011.

The report further claims that Tesla played a pivotal role in the growth by introducing longer-range electric cars in the country, which resulted in the US consumers' expectation growth as well. A survey by Bloomberg revealed that almost two-thirds of the respondents believe an EV with around 500 km range is adequate for their needs, while less than 10 per cent of consumers said they would settle for an EV with a range of around 320 km per charge or less.

Interestingly, just five electric vehicles accounted for 70 per cent of the US' total EV sales in 2022. These were the Tesla Model Y, Model 3, Model S, Ford Mustang Mach-E and Chevrolet Bolt EUV. The average range of these vehicles is 497 km.

