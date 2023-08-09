eBikeGo Muvi electric scooter bookings to begin in October

eBikeGo is all set to open order books for the upcoming Muvi electric scooter in India in October this year, the company has announced. Little is known about the bike’s specifications for the Indian market but the product image promises a city offering with large wheels, which will set it apart from conventional e-scooters on sale at the moment. eBikeGo has not revealed the booking amount for its upcoming model.

Prospective customers will be able to book the eBikeGo Muvi e-scooter online on the company’s official website. The manufacturer said that it was working to make the booking process “seamless" and will share detailed instructions soon. The e-scooter is likely to come with battery swapping technology but eBikeGo is yet to announce about building the infrastructure for the same.

Speaking about introducing the Muvi in India, Dr Irfan Khan, CEO - eBikeGo, said, "We are thrilled to open bookings for the Muvi soon. The incredible response we've received thus far showcases the growing interest in sustainable electric mobility. Our customers will soon get to experience the exceptional features and performance of the Muvi."

The eBikeGo Muvi City electric scooter is based on the Spanish electric two-wheeler brand Torrot’s Muvi City e-scooter. eBikeGo has acquired the product licence to manufacture the model in the country. The Spanish-spec model weighs only 96 kg and is powered by a 2.65 kW motor with a top speed of 45 kmph and a range of 110 km in the Eco mode. A more powerful version called the Muvi Executive is also available that gets a 3 kW motor with a top speed of 70 kmph in Eco mode and a range of 85 km on a single charge. The e-scooter is designed and manufactured in Salt, Girona, on the outskirts of Barcelona in Spain.

With respect to features, the e-scooter comes with a 4-inch LCD display that can be customised through the mobile app. The model also comes equipped with an in-house ECU with CAN-BUS, Bluetooth, and OBD capabilities. More details about the upcoming offering should be available in October.

