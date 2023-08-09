HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ebikego Muvi Electric Scooter Bookings To Begin In October

eBikeGo Muvi electric scooter bookings to begin in October

eBikeGo is all set to open order books for the upcoming Muvi electric scooter in India in October this year, the company has announced. Little is known about the bike’s specifications for the Indian market but the product image promises a city offering with large wheels, which will set it apart from conventional e-scooters on sale at the moment. eBikeGo has not revealed the booking amount for its upcoming model.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Aug 2023, 15:52 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The eBikeGo Muvi is based on the Muvi City e-scooter built by Spanish electric two-wheeler firm Torrot
The eBikeGo Muvi is based on the Muvi City e-scooter built by Spanish electric two-wheeler firm Torrot

Prospective customers will be able to book the eBikeGo Muvi e-scooter online on the company’s official website. The manufacturer said that it was working to make the booking process “seamless" and will share detailed instructions soon. The e-scooter is likely to come with battery swapping technology but eBikeGo is yet to announce about building the infrastructure for the same.

Also Read : EV startup eBikeGo to set up EV manufacturing facility through its subsidiary

Speaking about introducing the Muvi in India, Dr Irfan Khan, CEO - eBikeGo, said, "We are thrilled to open bookings for the Muvi soon. The incredible response we've received thus far showcases the growing interest in sustainable electric mobility. Our customers will soon get to experience the exceptional features and performance of the Muvi."

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Merico Electric Merico Evanka (HT Auto photo)
Merico Electric Merico Evanka
₹62,505**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Merico Electric Eagle-100(4.8) (HT Auto photo)
Merico Electric Eagle-100(4.8)
₹42,850**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo H200 (HT Auto photo)
Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo H200
₹53,900**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo M200 (HT Auto photo)
Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo M200
₹57,900**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ola Electric S1 (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1
₹ 85.1 - 1.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Odysse Electric Evoqis (HT Auto photo)
Odysse Electric Evoqis
₹ 1.5 - 1.57 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The eBikeGo Muvi City electric scooter is based on the Spanish electric two-wheeler brand Torrot’s Muvi City e-scooter. eBikeGo has acquired the product licence to manufacture the model in the country. The Spanish-spec model weighs only 96 kg and is powered by a 2.65 kW motor with a top speed of 45 kmph and a range of 110 km in the Eco mode. A more powerful version called the Muvi Executive is also available that gets a 3 kW motor with a top speed of 70 kmph in Eco mode and a range of 85 km on a single charge. The e-scooter is designed and manufactured in Salt, Girona, on the outskirts of Barcelona in Spain.

Also Read : EV startup eBikeGo partners with Log9 Materials for advanced battery technology

With respect to features, the e-scooter comes with a 4-inch LCD display that can be customised through the mobile app. The model also comes equipped with an in-house ECU with CAN-BUS, Bluetooth, and OBD capabilities. More details about the upcoming offering should be available in October.

First Published Date: 09 Aug 2023, 15:52 PM IST
TAGS: eBikeGo Muvi eBikeGo electric scooters

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
60% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 347 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
66% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 307 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
Kitchenwell Car Backseat Headrest Hook/Hanger - Universal Organizer for Handbag, Wallets, Grocery Bags - Durable Design - Black Color, (Pack of 4)
Rs. 49
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.