EV startup eBikeGo partners Log 9 Materials for advanced battery technology

The battery technology will be utilized in eBikeGo's upcoming electric scooter Velocipedo.
By : PTI
| Updated on: 31 May 2022, 09:14 AM
Electric bike startup eBikeGo on Monday said it has signed a pact with advanced battery technology platform Log 9 Materials for its upcoming electric trike Velocipedo.

Log9 Materials will be bringing in their expertise to the table by adapting their insta-charge tech that enables Velocipedo to be charged within just 10 minutes, eBikeGo said in a release.

The European designed smart electric trike comes with two front and one rear wheel, a carbon fibre roof and two seats with a top speed of 95 kilometre per hour and a range of 100 kilometers on a single charge.

A completely unique concept of a three-wheeled, electric, networked vehicle for urban travel combines the comfort and safety of a car with the quickness of a motorbike, as per the release.

However, the single-seater 155 kg Velocipedo-Cargo, which is for commercial use, can accommodate up to 100 kg of cargo.

Under this partnership, Log9's superfast insta-charge technology will empower Velocipedo to be well- equipped and hence widely adopted for multiple use cases such as ride hailing, personal mobility and as a cargo vehicle for businesses, the release said.

"We are very happy to announce a collaboration with Log9 Materials with the objective to integrate the Velocipedo fleets with superfast charging technology, which in turn will improve charge-time and optimising delivery cycles, among others. This strategic partnership with Log9 Materials will also help us strengthen our expansion and enable us to scale up across India and globally," said Irfan Khan, founder-CEO, eBikeGo.

Kartik Hajela, co-founder-COO, Log9 Materials said, "We are thrilled to be working with eBikeGo to further our foray into overseas markets. We are optimistic that with our cutting-edge battery technologies together with eBikeGo will be able to carve out a dominant position for ourselves in the future." 

First Published Date: 31 May 2022, 09:08 AM IST
TAGS: eBikeGo electric scooter electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility
