EV startup eBikeGo to set up EV manufacturing facility through its subsidiary

Following into the footsteps of eBikeGo, Vajram Electric will strengthen and expand the fragmented EV supply chain for the startup.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Jul 2022, 13:57 PM
EV two-wheeler startup eBikeGo is looking to set up a manufacturing facility for battery-powered vehicles through its subsidiary, Vajram Electric. At its new manufacturing hub, the EV startup will produce its Muvi and Velocipedo electric vehicles. Vajram Electric is a special business unit that has been established in order to fulfill the manufacturing requirements of eBikeGo.

Following into the footsteps of eBikeGo, Vajram Electric will strengthen and expand the fragmented EV supply chain for the startup while contributing to in-house manufactured vehicles. “A dedicated quality EV Manufacturing unit is the need of the hour and Vajram Electric is the first and a crucial step towards achieving this goal," said Irfan Khan, Founder & CEO, eBikeGo.

(Also read | EV startup eBikeGo partners Log9 Materials for advanced battery technology)

He added that while the industry has a plethora of white label and grey label EV companies that identify and assemble products with inadequate safety and testing, eBikeGo's Vajram Electric aims to create a difference by becoming an EV OEM as a service that addresses the current shortcomings of the EV Industry.

Vajram Electric will build an Integrated EV ecosystem as well as develop the best two-wheeler powertrain in the industry. The company will manufacture multiple futuristic product portfolios of vehicles for both India as well as International markets. Thanks to its horizontal integration with eBikeGo, the company will have an access to mature B2B and B2C markets.

At present, the total number of running fleets in eBikeGo is over 2,500 in EV rental space and these have gathered around one petabyte of data from vehicles. 

First Published Date: 25 Jul 2022, 13:38 PM IST
TAGS: eBikeGo electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility electric scooter
