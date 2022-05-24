HT Auto
Driver escapes by smashing window as Tesla Model Y goes up in flames

The Tesla Model Y that went up in flames was recently bought just a few months back. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 May 2022, 09:08 PM
Screengrab of a video posted on YouTube shows Tesla Model Y ablaze. (Sons of Vancouver Distillery/YouTube)
Screengrab of a video posted on YouTube shows Tesla Model Y ablaze.

Recently, in India, several EVs have made headlines for not-so-good reasons. While some electric scooters have caught fire due to a rise in the ambient temperature in the country, others were said to have been deliberately thrown into flames due to poor performance. In a similar incident in Canada, Tesla's all-electric Model Y SUV reportedly caught fire in the broad daylight. The driver of the SUV managed to escape unhurt, as per several media reports.

(Also Read: Tesla aims to restore pre-lockdown output in Shanghai soon)

As per Electrek, Jamil Jutha was driving in his 2021 Tesla Model Y which was bought just eight months back. As per Jutha, the vehicle errored and then suddenly shut down. "My car just started going into flames, not flames but it's smoking up, my battery died on my Tesla and I don't know what happened," Jutha said while describing the incident in the video. "All of a sudden the battery started smoking. My car just got set on fire. The whole car is on fire," he added.

In his own words, Jutha had to ‘smash the window’ to get out of the vehicle as all the electronics including windows, door etc were jammed. “I had to smash the window to get out of the car. I kicked through the window. Everything stops. The power didn’t work. The door didn’t open," Jutha was quoted as saying. Jutha then informed the fire department that dowsed the flames later on.

Doors to the Tesla cars are operated electronically in regular condition, however, there is also a mechanical release system built-in for emergencies such as this. However, the driver was quoted saying it wasn't easy for him to figure the emergency release system out due to immense pressure. 

First Published Date: 24 May 2022, 09:06 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Model Y Tesla Tesla cars tesla car electric cars Electric car EV EV Mobility
