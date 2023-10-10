New BMW iX2 teased with sharp looks ahead of October 10 debut

BMW has teased the iX2 all-electric compact crossover through a teaser video posted on its social media platform ahead of the EV's digital debut slated on October 10 and public debut on October 25 at the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo. The iX2 comes as a pure electric iteration of the BMW X2 crossover.

The upcoming BMW iX2 aims at new consumer groups and with this strategy under focus, the German luxury car manufacturer has said that now it has at least one fully electric iteration in all relevant model segments. The electric vehicle lineup from the automaker includes the iX1, iX3, and iX SUVs, and the i3 (China-only), i4, i5, and i7 sedans. The iX2 will be the latest addition to this list.

The short teaser doesn't reveal much about the upcoming BMW iX2. However, the sharp kidney-shaped front grille is visible in the teaser image. It appears slightly more aggressive than the iX1 with which the iX2 shares underpinnings. The electric crossover gets an X6-like sloped roofline and sporty exterior details. The LED headlamps and taillight motifs of the upcoming EV too can be figured out through the teaser video. Also, the cabin will come with an enriched digital experience thanks to a large digital instrument cluster and a large infotainment system, as the teaser hints.

BMW has said that digital technologies and the ways they can be applied to enhance the user experience are key points of focus in the X2 and iX2. The upcoming EV claims to come with an upgraded BMW iDrive control system with QuickSelect. There will be a new BMW ConnectedDrive enabling the consumers to gain access to innovative offerings such as in-car gaming and video and audio streaming.

The BMW iX2 is expected to offer the same powertrain as the BMW iX1, which means it would be available as an xDrive30e model with 388 bhp of peak power and 493 Nm of maximum torque. Powering the iX1 is a 64.7 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that enables the EV to run 437 km on a single charge. Expect the iX2 to promise a similar range. The BMW iX2 will enter production in late 2023 at the same plant that makes the iX1.

