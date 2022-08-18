HT Auto
BMW Previews high-performance i4 with quad-motor setup, gives a peek at future

BMW i4 M is based on the i4 M50 model and comes with a whole lot of technologies aiding high performance.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Aug 2022, 09:30 AM
Dimensionally, the BMW i4 electric sedan measures 4,783 mm in length, 1,852 mm in width, and 1,448 mm in height and it has a wheelbase of 2,856 mm.
BMW M, the high-performance division of the German luxury car brand has teased the M version of the i4 electric sedan. It comes with a quad motor set-up and promises high performance. This comes as a peek at the future, where the M division will be responsible for making high-performance versions of BMW's hybrid and pure electric vehicles. BMW M has announced that it has started testing its new drive and chassis control systems in a modified i4.

(Also Read: BMW i4 e-sedan launched at 69.90 lakh, promises 590 km on a single charge)

The drive and chassis control systems calculate the required power for the vehicle and each wheel by using inputs like accelerator pedal position, steering angle, longitudinal and lateral acceleration, wheel speed, along with other parameters. This technology claims to ensure that the right amount of torque reaches each wheel for optimal performance of the vehicle. The automaker claims that the i4 M can achieve significantly higher cornering speeds with this powertrain.

The luxury automaker has teased the car through a short video, where it performs a tank turn. This is possibly giving us a preview of what the actual vehicle will be capable of. BMW tested the vehicle using an i4 M50, which comes with a wide range of modifications. The modifications include wider fenders in the traditional M style. The cabin of the car has not been shown, but BMW claims the interior comes packed with measuring technology to capture every bit of driving data.

The BMW i4 M comes equipped with four electric motors, each powering a wheel. This gives the particular BMW i4 M an all-wheel drive capability and precise control over the torque delivery. The automaker claims that the M xDrive quad motor powertrain will allow the driver to experience entirely new performance characteristics.

First Published Date: 18 Aug 2022, 09:30 AM IST
TAGS: BMW BMW i4 electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
