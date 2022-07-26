HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Bmw Mini Concept Aceman Teased As A Colourful Electric Crossover

BMW MINI Concept Aceman teased as a colourful electric crossover

MINI Concept Aceman electric crossover gets a fully enclosed grille that is outfitted with countless LED lights and an illuminated surround.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Jul 2022, 11:09 AM
BMW MINI Concept Aceman teased on the carmaker's official Twitter handle.
BMW MINI Concept Aceman teased on the carmaker's official Twitter handle.
BMW MINI Concept Aceman teased on the carmaker's official Twitter handle.
BMW MINI Concept Aceman teased on the carmaker's official Twitter handle.

BMW MINI has teased a brand new concept electric crossover vehicle, called MINI Aceman, which is set to make its debut on July 27. The teaser video shows the crossover has something that will carry colorful accents all over it. While most of the details of the vehicle have been kept under the cover, the teaser video shows that it will have a fully enclosed grille that is outfitted with countless LED lights and an illuminated surround.

Headlights of the MINI Aceman have received a similar treatment and ditching the traditional MINI circular shape, these headlights have become a new MINI hallmark. At other places, pixel-style taillights can be seen as an assortment of animations. Additionally, the body features multi-colored mirrors and plastic body cladding.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Bmw X1 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X1
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 14.82 kmpl
₹36.5 - 43.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.82 kmpl
₹37.9 - 42.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mini Cooper (HT Auto photo)
Mini Cooper
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 17 kmpl
₹38 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mini Countryman (HT Auto photo)
Mini Countryman
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 14.34 kmpl
₹40.5 - 43.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mini Clubman (HT Auto photo)
Mini Clubman
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 14 kmpl
₹41.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw 3 Series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 3 Series
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.13 kmpl
₹42.3 - 62.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | This all-electric MINI Cooper SE can be driven by specially-abled people too)

Though MINI has spilled out very little information about this concept, the vehicle is expected to preview an upcoming electric crossover., and as per previous reports, the model will be built in China and be smaller than the next-generation Countryman.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The new model is also expected to offer far better performance than the Cooper SE Electric, the model that starts at $34,225 (before incentives) and features an electric motor capable of churning out 181 hp (135 kW / 184 PS) and 270 Nm of torque. This enables the car to accelerate from 0-60 mph 0-96 km/h in a respectable 6.9 seconds. With its 28.9 kWh battery pack, the electric crossover can only travel a range of 183 kilometers on a single charge.

While the MINI Paceman put the coupe into crossover coupe, it was discontinued by the company in 2016. But the model hasn't been entirely forgotten and the Concept Aceman will bring its memories back to the market.

First Published Date: 26 Jul 2022, 10:53 AM IST
TAGS: BMW MINI Concept Aceman MINI Aceman BMW MINI MINI
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The latest ProDrive racing simulator was designed to be a visually-striking product while still offering a high level of performance that gamers expect.
This race simulator costs nearly as much as Tesla Model 3, and is made for speed
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates after winning the French Formula One Grand Prix at Paul Ricard racetrack in Le Castellet, France.
French Grand Prix: Max Verstappen wins after Charles Leclerc crashes out
India cricketer Mohammad Shami poses next to his new Jaguar car. (Image courtesy: The LinkedIn page of Amit Garg)
Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami buys Jaguar F-Type sports car worth Rs. 1 Crore
File photo used for representational purpose.
Once more expensive than new models, prices of used cars in UK cool off
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras

Trending this Week

2022 Honda Forza 150 
Honda Forza 150 India launch rumours surface
Triton Electric Vehicle has announced that it will soon launch two-wheelers and three-wheelers in India which will be powered by hydrogen fuel.
Tesla rival Triton EV to launch hydrogen fuel two-wheelers in India
Ford EcoSport was the last model rolled out of Chennai plant. (Image: LinkedIn/Samuel Iyadurai)
Ford India rolls out last car from Chennai plant, a white EcoSport
Mahindra Scorpio-N is offered with both petrol and diesel engine options.
Mahindra Scorpio-N introductory prices for automatic and 4WD variants revealed
2022 Ather 450X has been introduced in India. 
All-new Ather 450X Gen 3 launched with longer range and more features

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Tata Safari, Harrier and others now with easy financing options. Check details
Tata Safari, Harrier and others now with easy financing options. Check details
After XC40 Recharge, Volvo to launch C40 Recharge in India next year
After XC40 Recharge, Volvo to launch C40 Recharge in India next year
XC40 Recharge, Volvo's first EV in India, launched at ₹55.90 lakh
XC40 Recharge, Volvo's first EV in India, launched at 55.90 lakh
Watch: Cars washed away in Jodhpur after heavy rains
Watch: Cars washed away in Jodhpur after heavy rains
Faraday Future delays launch of debut EV, warns cash is short
Faraday Future delays launch of debut EV, warns cash is short

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city