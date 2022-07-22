This all-electric MINI Cooper SE can be driven by specially-abled people too

Specially-abled customers can select customized solutions according to their needs for their MINI vehicle by incorporating various driving and operating features helping them to enjoy hassle-free personal mobility.

BMW MINI has introduced the all-electric MINI Cooper SE with driving and operating aids that will help specially-abled people to drive like everyone else does. MINI claimed that this kind of customisation has been done for the first time in the small car segment. Head of MINI Stefanie Wurst said the brand MINI believes in offering equal access to everyone. With the latest innovations, MINI is putting in efforts to make its cars as inclusive as possible.

In the MINI Cooper SE electric model, one can get an accelerator ring and the accelerator ring system installed along with a hand control used for the brake and a removable pedal cover. The closed accelerator ring for electrically driven vehicles is installed inside the circle of the steering wheel, allowing convenient manual operation of the throttle function by means of hand pressure. MINI added that this attachment facilitates safe operation, ensuring maximum control of the vehicle as the user's both hands will always be on the steering wheel. The accelerator ring can also be deactivated by means of a switch and can be removed if necessary as it is wireless.

With the reduced throttle characteristic in the MINI Cooper SE EV, one can easily park and pull in congested traffic. Braking also needs minimum effort as it comes with a handy brake lever. A pedal cover for the original accelerator and brake pedals protects the driver from accidental operation, thereby enhancing safety. The cover can be easily removed at any time for multiple uses of the MINI Cooper SE, added the brand.

