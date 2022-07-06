HT Auto
Mini Cooper SE EV bookings reopen, only 40 units available

Mini Cooper SE EV gets 50 kW DC charging and 11 kW AC charging capability.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Jul 2022, 01:06 PM
Bookings for the all-electric Mini Cooper SE have been re-opened, claimed BMW India in a release on Wednesday. The car brand also said that interested buyers can book the electric car online using Mini Online Shop. Availability limited to 40 units, the all-electric Mini Cooper SE comes priced at 50.90 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be sold in India after being imported as a completely built unit (CBU).

The three-door luxury electric car comes with adaptive LED headlights, Comfort Access System, driving assistant technology, parking assistant, and sports seats with new cloth and leatherette combination upholstery in Black Pearl Light Chequered theme. Also, it sports heated seats for the driver and the front passenger as well. There is a new five-inch digital Multifunction Instrument Display (MID) in a sleek black panel that is complemented by the 8.8-inch high-resolution, full-colour touchscreen infotainment system.

The car is available in four unique exterior colours - White Silver, Midnight Black II, Moonwalk Grey and British Racing Green. Also, the piano black trims add more visual appeal to the car.

BMW Group is also offering the Mini three-door Cooper SE EV with a Smart Wallbox charger that comes with a fixed charging cable and one-time installation as standard. As the automaker claims, a 50 kW DC charger charges 80 per cent of the battery in 36 mins. This means 0–100 km range is achieved in 15 minutes of charging. Also, the 11 kW AC charger allows 80 per cent charging in 2.5 hours.

Speaking about the introduction of the car, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said that the first all-electric Mini has been a trailblazing success and continues to be in great demand. "We are delighted to reopen bookings for the new enriched profile of the MINI Electric. The MINI 3-Door Cooper SE combines MINI's inventive spirit and iconic design with instant torque, zero emissions and a low center of gravity that enhances its legendary go-kart feeling. The great popularity of the MINI Electric in such a short time proves its position as the frontrunner in the transformation towards electric mobility," he further added.

Speaking about its powertrain, Mini EV with 184 hp power and 270 Nm of torque, sprints from 0-100 kmph in 7.3 seconds. It is powered with a battery capacity of 32.6 kWh and a driving range of up to 270 km.

First Published Date: 06 Jul 2022, 12:50 PM IST
