BMW launches more powerful version of iX electric SUV. Check price and range

German auto giant BMW has launched a new variant of its electric SUV iX in India today (March 21). The new variant of the iX equipped with xDrive50 technology is priced at ₹1.39 crore (ex-showroom). The electric SUV has been introduced as a completely built unit (CBU). Bookings are open through authorised BMW dealerships or the official online platform of the carmaker. The BMW iX electric SUV rivals the likes of Audi e-Tron, Mercedes-Benz EQC and Porsche Taycan in the expanding luxury electric car market in India.

The iX electric SUV, which is the first EV that BMW launched back in 2021, will now have two variants to pick from. While the xDrive50 variant sits on top of the family, BMW also offers the xDrive40 version of the EV. The difference in price between the two is nearly ₹29 lakh as the iX xDrive40 costs ₹1.20 crore (ex-showroom).

The BMW iX xDrive50 electric SUV will come equipped with dual-battery setup with combined capacity of 111.5 kWh. The batteries, which come with a warranty of eight years or up to 1.60 lakh kms, is large enough to help the electric SUV to offer range of up to 635 kms on a single charge. The twin electric motor also promises a more powerful drive compared to the xDrive40 version. BMW says the new variant of the electric SUV will be able to churn out 515 bhp of power and peak torque of 765 Nm. The iX is also capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in just 4.6 seconds.

The iX xDrive40 variant is slightly less powerful and offers less range compared to the new variant of the electric vehicle. The BMW iX xDrive40 generates 321 bhp of power and 630 Nm of peak torque. It offers range of up to 414 kms on a single charge and sprint 0-100 kmph in 6.1 seconds.

The new variant of the iX electric SUV also supports fast charging. BMW says it can recharge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent within 35 minutes using a 95 kW DC fast charger. If plugged in for 10 minutes, the electric SUV can gather enough juice to run 145 kms. The charging time will extend to more than one hour 30 minutes if one uses a 50 kW DC fast charger. While charging at home, a 11 kW AC charger will take 11 hours to fully recharge the electric SUV while a 22 kW AC charger will take half the time. BMW said it will offer and install the 22 kW charger as a wallbox unit as complement to all its iX customers.

The BMX iX electric SUV will be available with five exterior colour options to choose from. These include Mineral White, Phytonic Blue, Black Sapphire, Aventurine Red and Oxide Grey. BMW is also offering an optional exterior colour theme called BMW Individual Storm Bay Metallic.

