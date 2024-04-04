BMW India opens pre-bookings for i5 M60 xDrive electric sedan. Check details

BMW India has announced the commencement of pre-bookings for its upcoming all-electric sedan, the i5 M60 xDrive. Expected to hit the market in the coming months, the vehicle will be brought to India through the Completely Built-Up (CBU) route. This performance-oriented sedan will be available in limited numbers, with deliveries scheduled to begin in May 2024 across the country.

The BMW i5 M60 xDrive boasts a formidable power output of 600 bhp and 820 Nm of torque. This translates to a rapid acceleration from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.8 seconds, showcasing its agility and speed. The vehicle is equipped with a high-capacity battery that offers a claimed driving range of up to 516 km on a single charge, as per the WLTP cycle.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, expressed his enthusiasm for the pre-launch bookings of the BMW i5 M60 xDrive. He described the sedan as a compelling combination of elegant design, innovative technology, and dynamic performance. Pawah highlighted BMW Group India's commitment to leading the electric luxury car segment, citing the success of models such as the BMW i7, BMW iX, BMW i4, BMW iX1, and MINI SE. The introduction of the i5 M60 xDrive is expected to further strengthen BMW Group India's position in the Indian electric luxury car market.

Earlier in the year, BMW India also launched the iX equipped with xDrive50 technology priced at ₹1.39 crore. The iX electric SUV, which is the first EV that BMW launched back in 2021, will now have two variants to pick from. While the xDrive50 variant sits on top of the family, BMW also offers the xDrive40 version of the EV. The difference in price between the two is nearly ₹29 lakh as the iX xDrive40 costs ₹1.20 crore (ex-showroom).

