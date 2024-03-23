How many Honda Elevates has been sold in Indian market?

Honda has sold more than 30,000 units of Elevate in the Indian market.
The SUV was launched back in September of 2023.
The brand sells the Elevate only with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine.
It produces 119 bhp of max power at 6,600 rpm and a peak torque output of 145 Nm at 4,300 rpm.
It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a CVT automatic transmission with 7-steps.
HCIL has been exporting models in its line-up to left-hand drive markets in Turkey, Mexico and the Middle East and right-hand drive markets in Nepal, Bhutan, South Africa and SADC countries.
The export of Honda Elevate to Japan is the newest addition to the export business from India.
The company will sell the Elevate under the ‘WR-V’ nameplate.
Honda is also working on an electric version of the Elevate