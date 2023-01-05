BMW i Vision Dee is a concept EV at CES 2023 that can talk

BMW showcased a unique electric vehicle concept at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 in Las Vegas, which is capable of communicating with drivers unconventionally. Christened as the BMW i Vision Dee, it comes as a concept EV loaded with various advanced futuristic technologies expected to premiere in the brand's future electric cars. The concept car takes design cues from the contemporary BMW models, but there is substantial uniqueness to this EV that makes it distinctive.

The concept previews a midsize sedan featuring a pared-down design language. It could possibly transform into an i3 sedan based on Neue Klasse architecture. The sedan gets traditional BMW design cues like the kidney grille, twin headlamps and Hofmeister kink, but distinctiveness is visible.

The front profile of the car resembles the i Vision Circular, a concept unveiled in September 2021. The new concept also gets short overhangs and a longer wheelbase ensuring a spacious cabin. BMW claims the headlamps and grille of this concept have been designed to create a phygital icon by combining physical with digital on a uniform surface that can change its look using E-Ink technology. It can express moods and give some facial expressions and even talk to people as well. As part of the welcome move, an image of the driver's avatar can be projected onto the side windows, claims the automaker.

The concept EV has a clean side profile with no traditional door handles or mirror caps. The wheels too, come with a minimalist approach with a yellow paint theme, while the LED taillights at the back are mounted up high. The rear bumper looks chunky.

Inside the cabin, a key feature is the windscreen-wide head-up display (HUD). The carmaker has stated that this technology will debut in one of its electric vehicles based on the Neue Klasse in 2025. Conventional buttons and switches have been eliminated, and it doesn't come with iDrive controller either. The car gets a BMW Mixed Reality Slider with touch-sensitive sensors on the instrument panel, which control the massive HUD. There are a total of five selectable modes that allow the driver to choose how much content they want on the HUD. The steering wheel too, is very unconventional, just like the rest of the car. It gets a vertical spoke and touchpoints.

While the design and interior details have been revealed, BMW is expected to reveal its technical specifications later this year.

