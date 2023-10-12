BYD Atto 3 electric vehicle completes one year in India

Published Oct 12, 2023

The model was launched in the country on October 11, 2022

It has become one of the best-selling passenger vehicles in the OEM's portfolio

 The model is also popular in countries such as Singapore, New Zealand, Brazil and Thailand

The electric SUV is present in more than 50 countries and regions

It has already achieved a production milestone of five lakh units in just 19 months

The Atto 3 comes with a comprehensive list of features including Level 2 ADAS

 It gets electrically-adjustable front seats, panoramic sunroof and a powerful PMS motor

The motor churns out 201 bhp and 310 Nm of peak torque

 It offers a range of 521 km with a 60.48 kWh battery pack
