BYD Atto 3 electric vehicle completes one year in India

The model was launched in the country on October 11, 2022
It has become one of the best-selling passenger vehicles in the OEM's portfolio
The model is also popular in countries such as Singapore, New Zealand, Brazil and Thailand
The electric SUV is present in more than 50 countries and regions
It has already achieved a production milestone of five lakh units in just 19 months
The Atto 3 comes with a comprehensive list of features including Level 2 ADAS
It gets electrically-adjustable front seats, panoramic sunroof and a powerful PMS motor
The motor churns out 201 bhp and 310 Nm of peak torque
It offers a range of 521 km with a 60.48 kWh battery pack