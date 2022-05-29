HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Bmw Future Evs To Get Cylindrical Battery Cells From Catl

BMW future EVs to get cylindrical battery cells from CATL

BMW is expected to use the cylindrical battery format for its future electric cars based on Neue Klasse architecture.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 May 2022, 05:51 PM
BMW will use cylindrical battery cells in its future electric cars.
BMW will use cylindrical battery cells in its future electric cars.
BMW will use cylindrical battery cells in its future electric cars.
BMW will use cylindrical battery cells in its future electric cars.

German luxury car major BMW has secured a deal with the Chinese battery manufacturer CATL to charge the future electric cars of the automaker. BMW will use the cylindrical lithium-ion battery cells for its future electric vehicles, starting from 2025. CATL has confirmed the signing of the agreement with the automaker. This comes as a surprise as BMW has so far relied on prismatic cell format for its electric vehicles. Interestingly, the prismatic cell batteries used by BMW for its electric vehicles so far, are also manufactured by CATL.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Bmw Ix (HT Auto photo)
Bmw Ix
Electric | Automatic
₹1.16 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw X1 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X1
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 14.82 kmpl
₹36.5 - 43.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

(Also Read: Tesla under NHTSA scanner regarding fire incident in Canada)

The shift from prismatic battery cells to cylindrical cell format at a large scale comes for a reason for sure. However, BMW is yet to reveal that. CATL too has not revealed the reason so far.

BMW is currently working on its Neue Klasse, which is a new dedicated architecture for its future electric vehicles. Slated to debut in 2025, the BMW Neue Klasse is expected to use cylindrical battery cells. This new battery cell type is expected to reduce the manufacturing cost for the automaker by as much as 30 per cent, compared to the current prismatic format batteries in use.

Interestingly, Tesla too recently launched its in-house produced 4680 type cylindrical battery cell, stepping up from the 2170 type and previous 1865 type. While the new agreement between BMW and CATL focuses on cylindrical type battery format, the exact type of the battery is yet to be disclosed by any of them.

A Bloomberg report claims that the key reason behind the shift to cylindrical cell format by the automakers is to reduce production costs. The report published in 2021 claimed that carmakers pay a price of $118 per kWh on average. The report also claimed that battery cells typically make up four-fifths of the price of a battery system cost. The substantial hike in battery material cost is the reason why car manufacturers are looking for new technology to bring down the production cost and cylindrical cell is one answer to that.

First Published Date: 29 May 2022, 05:51 PM IST
TAGS: BMW luxury car electric vehicle electric car EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Representational image of rendered Creta N Line by SDESYN
Hyundai Creta N Line officially teased, likely to launch in India
The Benda BD300 has been launched in China at CNY 19,980 (approximately ₹2.32 lakh).
Benda BD300 cruiser bike launched with V-Twin engine, traction control
Honda CR-V's new generation avatar has become sharper and sportier than the outgoing model.
Honda teases new CR-V with hybrid powertrain ahead of nearing debut
The new Darth Vader edition model comes with a menacing-looking black paint scheme with red accents for a sporty appeal.
Yamaha XMax 250cc Darth Vader edition launched: Key highlights
The Greta Harper ZX Series-I comes with reverse drive mode, 3-speed drive mode, LED digital instrument cluster display, and keyless start.
Greta Harper ZX Series-I electric scooter launched in India at 41,999

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Delhi plans AI-based traffic management system to reduce congestion
Delhi plans AI-based traffic management system to reduce congestion
BMW 2-Series Coupe to get a curved display with iDrive 8, reveals configurator
BMW 2-Series Coupe to get a curved display with iDrive 8, reveals configurator
BMW future EVs to get cylindrical battery cells from CATL
BMW future EVs to get cylindrical battery cells from CATL
Volkswagen brings in two ID.Buzz EVs inspired by Obi-Wan Kenobi series
Volkswagen brings in two ID.Buzz EVs inspired by Obi-Wan Kenobi series
This country to install safety road markings that glow in the dark
This country to install safety road markings that glow in the dark

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city