Bajaj Vector trademark filed in India, possibly a new electric scooter incoming

Bajaj Auto has filed a new trademark in India for the nomenclature Vector, which could be the two-wheeler manufacturer's future electric scooter. The homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer has not said anything officially, but the similarity between the new nomenclature for which the trademark has been filed and the Husqvarna Vectorr has started fuelling speculations.

By: Mainak Das
Updated on: 28 Dec 2023, 10:53 AM
Bajaj Vector could be a sportier version of the Chetak electric scooter and come based on Husqvarna Vektorr.

Husqvarna unveiled a concept scooter a few years ago, which was christened as Vektorr. The Husqvarna Vektorr concept grabbed the attention of the world with its unique design. Now, the Bajaj Vector nomenclature is again fuelling speculation that the Indian two-wheeler major is probably working on a new electric scooter. While filing a trademark for a name doesn't guarantee a production model with the same name, there is certainly a possibility that Bajaj is working on a sportier version of its Chetak electric scooter. Interestingly, Bajaj has been spotted testing a similar scooter in the recent past.

Bajaj Vector trademark filing hints at an electric scooter. (Image: IP India Online)

The Indian electric two-wheeler market has been growing rapidly with several EV startups introducing their respective models in the segment, in the form of scooters and motorcycles. With the rising demand and heightening competition, legacy players too are aiming to grab a sizeable chunk of the bulging electric two-wheeler market. Despite launching the Chetak electric scooter, Bajaj Auto has not tasted success in the Indian EV market so far, which is dominated by brands like Ola Electric and Ather Energy. Now, it is highly possible that Bajaj is attempting to revamp its effort in the electric two-wheeler market and Vector could be its next step in that strategy.

The Bajaj Vector could come as a rebadged version of the Husqvarna Vektor as well. While there are possibilities that it would be launched in India, it could be a model for export markets as well. No matter what, expect more details to be revealed soon.

First Published Date: 28 Dec 2023, 10:53 AM IST
TAGS: Husqvarna Vektorr concept Ola Electric Ather Energy Husqvarna Vektorr Husqvarna Vektorr Bajaj Bajaj Vector Bajaj Auto electric scooter electric vehicle EV electric mobility
