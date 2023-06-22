HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Bajaj Auto Trademarks Swinger And Genie Names. New Evs Incoming?

Bajaj Auto trademarks Swinger and Genie names. New EVs incoming?

Bajaj Auto has trademarked the Swinger and Genie names in India, hinting at new offerings from the Chakan-based manufacturer. The Indian government’s patents design and trademarks website reveals the names were registered in May this year but reveals little on the body style of the intended product they will be used for. However, the Swinger and Genie names, we reckon, could be for new electric vehicles that the company has in the pipeline.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Jun 2023, 19:57 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Swinger and Genie names could be for new electric scooters based on the Bajaj Chetak (Image used for representational purpose)
The Swinger and Genie names could be for new electric scooters based on the Bajaj Chetak (Image used for representational purpose)

The Bajaj Swinger and Genie names could be used for upcoming electric scooters that will join the Chetak in the near future. There is also a possibility that Bajaj could use the same for its upcoming electric three-wheeler that has been spotted testing on a number of occasions in the past. However, trademarking names does not guarantee the name will be utilised for new products in the future.

Also Read : 2023 Bajaj Chetak launched with cosmetic & feature upgrades at 1.52 lakh

The Bajaj Chetak is now extensively localised with supply-chain constraints streamlined, making way for more products from the company
The Bajaj Chetak is now extensively localised with supply-chain constraints streamlined, making way for more products from the company
The Bajaj Chetak is now extensively localised with supply-chain constraints streamlined, making way for more products from the company
The Bajaj Chetak is now extensively localised with supply-chain constraints streamlined, making way for more products from the company

Previously, Bajaj trademarked names like Aura, Hammer and Racer, which have not been used for two-wheelers or three-wheelers yet. So, there’s no real guarantee about future models using these names or new ones entirely. What we do know is that the manufacturer is planning an EV onslaught under the Chetak brand name.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Bajaj Chetak (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Chetak
₹ 1 - 1.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Eeve Forseti (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Eeve Forseti
₹1 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Lambretta V125 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Lambretta V125
₹1 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Hero Emaestro (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero Emaestro
₹1 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Evolet Raptor (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Evolet Raptor
₹1 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Eeve Tesoro (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Eeve Tesoro
₹1 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

Bajaj Auto seems to have finally got the hold of supply-chain issues with the Chetak that kept a tight leash on volumes so far. With the model now extensively localised, Bajaj is likely in a better position to bring new products under the Chetak brand name, as far as the EV business is concerned. However, these EVs will be a while away from making their market launch.

Meanwhile, Bajaj Auto is preparing to introduce its first motorcycle in association with Triumph Motorcycles. Set to be launched on July 5, 2023, Triumph’s most affordable motorcycle is likely a 400 cc offering that will arrive in roadster and scrambler body styles. While Triumph has developed the motorcycle, the bike will be built by Bajaj in India for domestic and export markets. More details on the upcoming motorcycle range will be available in a few days from now. Keep watching this space.

First Published Date: 22 Jun 2023, 19:57 PM IST
TAGS: Bajaj Auto Bajaj bikes Bajaj Chetak Bajaj electric vehicles Bajaj Swinger Bajaj Genie
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
19% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 324 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
E-COSMOS Portable Flexible USB LED Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (USB-LED-LAMP) (Mix Colors)
Rs. 39
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city