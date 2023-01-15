Auto Expo 2023: Pravaig Veer EV could be Indian Army's version of Hummer EV

Bengaluru-based EV startup Pravaig Dynamics showcased the Pravaig Veer EV at the Auto Expo 2023, which comes as India's first military utility vehicle, something comparable to the Hummer, which is extensively used by the US Army and several other armed forces across the world. As the company has claimed, the Pravaig Veer is based on the Pravaig Defy SUV, and it comes as a platform that can be accessorised with various weapons and other utility tools as per the buyer's requirement. The startup also claims that Pravaig Veer is not only focused on the military forces but national park authorities as well as its prospective buyers.

Speaking about its design, the Pravaig Veer comes in a military camouflaged theme and appears as an open-door vehicle with several attachments. The vehicle is dimensionally pretty large with a 3,030 mm of wheelbase. At the front, it gets sleek LED headlamps and LED daytime running lights. The carbon fibre bonnet is large and gets two airlift hooks on top of it at both sides. There is a four-tonne winch up front right below the chunky bumper.

Wide at 1,950 mm, the off-roader commands a very strong road presence. The SUV is claimed to come with a 34-degree approach angle, allowing it to ascend through a steep climb. Moving to the side profile, the wheels come finished in black, and they are all-alloy ones fitted with disc brakes. The design of the Pravaig Veer's wheels looks very aftermarket-like, and they are 18-inch alloys wrapped with 255/65 run-flat tyres. There are no conventional doors but open space, allowing the occupants ample room to get inside and out of the vehicle.

Moving to the back, there is a wide LED strip acting as the taillight positioned at the bumper. Also, there is a very spacious payload deck that is claimed to offer a 690 kg load capacity. The SUV gets thick roll bars.

Moving inside the cabin, the SUV gets a no-nonsense appearance. It gets a thermal imaging sensor placed on top of the windshield. The driver information display and the centre console display are all digital. As demonstrated at the Auto Expo 2023, the centre display can show the thermal imaging display, live feed from drones and vehicle information. Being meant for military utility, the SUV has no sealed roof but open space, which allows the occupants to stand inside the vehicle and take a look outside. Also, there is a gunner turret on top of the vehicle, which allows the occupants to stand and take control of a machine gun mounted on top of the SUV.

Speaking about its power source, the Pravaig Veer gets energy from two motors fitted to each axle and delivers power to all four wheels. The Veer is claimed to churn out a combined torque of 620 Nm, and it can sprint 0-100 kmph in 4.9 seconds.

