Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Audi Q8 E Tron To Launch Tomorrow. Price Expectation

Audi Q8 e-tron to launch tomorrow. Price expectation

Audi India is all set to launch the new Q8 e-tron in the country on August 18. The German luxury car giant has already commenced the booking process for the electric SUV at a token amount of 5 lakh. The price of the SUV and the Sportback iterations of the EV will be revealed on August 18. Expect the upcoming luxury EV to be priced in the range of 1.50 crore (ex-showroom).

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 17 Aug 2023, 09:28 AM
Follow us on:
Audi will launch the Q8 e-tron electric SUV as the successor of its first generation e-tron models in India on August 18.

The Audi Q8 e-tron is going to be a major launch from the automaker. The automaker will launch the Q8 e-tron electric SUV as the successor of its first generation e-tron models in India. Upon launch, this car will compete with rivals like BMW iX, Jaguar I-Pace etc. In the Indian luxury electric car market, Mercedes-Benz has already grabbed the lion's share. While other brands have all introduced their respective products in the segment, Audi is aiming to enhance its market share with the new Q8 e-tron.

Also Read : Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback first drive review: Confident update to a confident EV

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
UPCOMING
Audi Q8 E-tron
₹1.1 - 1.4 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Maserati Ghibli
₹1.15 - 1.92 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bmw Ix
₹1.16 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Audi E-tron Sportback
₹1.18 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Toyota Vellfire
₹1.2 - 1.3 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Lexus Lm
₹1.2 Cr *Expected Price
View Details

Watch: Audi Q8 etron: First drive review

Speaking about its design, the Audi Q8 e-tron comes demanding a strong and robust road presence. Instead of a conventional Audi front grille, the SUV gets a mix of closed panel and mesh grille with the brand logo sitting at the centre top. The all-black glossy panel is flanked by sharp Matrix LED headlamps featuring integrated LED daytime running lights. The side profile looks clean and suave and only the large wheels grab attention. Moving to the back, it gets sleek LED taillights connected by a slim LED strip running through the centre of the tailgate.

Inside the cabin, the EV gets a plush and feature-packed look. The design elements include a sculpted dashboard featuring a fully digital instrument cluster, and a large driver-oriented touchscreen infotainment system. The centre console boasts a sleek touch panel.

Speaking of the new Audi Q8 e-tron's specifications, the car will be available in 50 and 55 trims. The entry-level e-tron 50 gets power from a 95 kWh battery pack, while the top-spec 55 trim gets a large 114 kWh battery pack onboard. The top trim offers a range of up to 600 km on a single charge.

First Published Date: 17 Aug 2023, 09:17 AM IST
TAGS: I-Pace e-tron iX Audi Audi Q8 Audi Q8 etron electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility luxury car
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS