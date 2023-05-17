Audi e-tron owners can now charge their EVs at multiple stations using one app

Audi India on Wednesday announced the introduction of a new service - ‘Charge my Audi’ on the myAudiConnect app, exclusively for the owners of e-tron EVs. This facility will allow Audi customers to charge their EVs at multiple charging stations using a single mobile application. Currently, five charging station partners are a part of this initiative - Aargo EV Smart, Charge Zone, Relux Electric, LionCharge and Zeon Charging.