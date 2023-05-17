Audi e-tron owners can now charge their EVs at multiple stations using one app

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Audi India on Wednesday announced the introduction of a new service - ‘Charge my Audi’ on the myAudiConnect app, exclusively for the owners of e-tron EVs. This facility will allow Audi customers to charge their EVs at multiple charging stations using a single mobile application. Currently, five charging station partners are a part of this initiative - Aargo EV Smart, Charge Zone, Relux Electric, LionCharge and Zeon Charging.
The company is also offering complimentary charging across the network till August 2023. The network includes more than 750 charging points