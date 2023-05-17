Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Audi E Tron Owners Can Avail Complimentary Charging Till August; Use Single App At Multiple Stations

Audi e-tron owners can now charge their EVs at multiple stations using one app

Audi India on Wednesday announced the introduction of a new service - ‘Charge my Audi’ on the myAudiConnect app, exclusively for the owners of e-tron EVs. This facility will allow Audi customers to charge their EVs at multiple charging stations using a single mobile application. Currently, five charging station partners are a part of this initiative - Aargo EV Smart, Charge Zone, Relux Electric, LionCharge and Zeon Charging.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 17 May 2023, 12:36 PM
Follow us on:
Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon with the Audi RS e-tron GT EV.

The company is also offering complimentary charging across the network till August 2023. The network includes more than 750 charging points

First Published Date: 17 May 2023, 12:36 PM IST
TAGS: Audi e-tron Audi India
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS