Ather says issue with wiring harness assembly in latest fire incident response

Ather Energy has issued a response on social media to the latest fire incident that involved one ifs electric scooters. In a post, the company said it identified the issue with the “wiring harness assembly" after investigation, while the battery, BMS and dashboard remained completely unaffected during the incident.

The electric scooter fire incident is the first of its kind to be reported this year after multiple such incidents shed light on safety and battery regulations for electric two-wheelers in India. Ather said that the incident took place a few weeks ago in Bengaluru and the customer was safe with no further damage.

Explaining what led to the fire, the statement posted by Ather Energy read, “Our teams investigated and identified the root cause of the issue in the wiring harness assembly. One of the connectors to the motor controller was torqued incorrectly which unfortunately resulted in sparking around the controller terminals. Our safety systems kicked in immediately and cut off further power flow limiting the damage. However, the wiring harness had unfortunately caught fire by then."

The company further clarified that the incident had nothing to do with a battery thermal runaway event, which has been the major cause of most e-scooter fires last year. Ather Energy stated that its battery continued to operate normally post the incident also.

