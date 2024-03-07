Ather co-founders drop new details on Rizta e-scooter ahead of April 6 debut

Ather Energy co-founders Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain have released a new video on social media, dropping new details on the upcoming Rizta family electric scooter. The Ather Rizta will be the brand’s all-new offering intended for family buyers and the e-scooter is set to get several new features, apart from its much-hyped massive seat. The Rizta will make its debut at the Ather Community Day 2024 on April 6.

Hinting at the new features, Mehta and Jain revealed that the new Rizta will not only get a bigger seat but also translate to bigger storage. At present, the Ather 450X offers an under-seat storage capacity of 22 litres, which is substantially low when compared to the 34-litre capacity available in the Ola S1 range.

The Ather co-founders have also confirmed USB charging and a new smart accessory to be a part of the feature list on the Rizta. Details on the new smart accessory though remain under wraps for now. The company has previously hinted at a touchscreen infotainment system, as well as a bigger and flatter floorboard. Ather will also release its latest OTA update - Ather Stack 6 - at its Community Day 2024. The latest update promises to bring messaging on the dashboard, a new mobile app and more.

The Ather Community Day 2024 will also have the recently launched 450 Apex on display. Attendees will get a chance to experience the model in person, while possibly also getting a test ride of the new flagship. Certain attendees also stand a chance to win the 450 Apex at the community day.

More details on the Ather Rizta will be available at the annual event next month including availability. Prices remain under wraps for now and the model is expected to carry a price tag of around ₹1.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The Rizta will be the most mainstream offering from Ather yet taking offerings like the TVS iQube, Ola S1 Pro, Bajaj Chetak, as well as the upcoming electric scooter from Honda and more.

