HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ather Co Founders Drop New Details On Rizta E Scooter Ahead Of April 6 Debut

Ather co-founders drop new details on Rizta e-scooter ahead of April 6 debut

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Mar 2024, 16:27 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The upcoming Ather Rizta is confirmed to get bigger storage, USB charging and a secret new smart accessory that will be revealed at Ather Community Da
...
Ather Rizta family electric scooter
The Ather Rizta family electric scooter will debut on April 6 at Ather Community Day
Ather Rizta family electric scooter
The Ather Rizta family electric scooter will debut on April 6 at Ather Community Day

Ather Energy co-founders Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain have released a new video on social media, dropping new details on the upcoming Rizta family electric scooter. The Ather Rizta will be the brand’s all-new offering intended for family buyers and the e-scooter is set to get several new features, apart from its much-hyped massive seat. The Rizta will make its debut at the Ather Community Day 2024 on April 6.

Hinting at the new features, Mehta and Jain revealed that the new Rizta will not only get a bigger seat but also translate to bigger storage. At present, the Ather 450X offers an under-seat storage capacity of 22 litres, which is substantially low when compared to the 34-litre capacity available in the Ola S1 range.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ather Energy Rizta (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ather Energy Rizta
₹ 1.30 Lakhs
View Details
Kinetic Green Flex (HT Auto photo)
Kinetic Green Flex
3 kWh 72 kmph 120 km
₹ 1.10 Lakhs
Compare
Tvs Iqube Electric (HT Auto photo)
TVS iQube Electric
4.56 kWh 78 kmph 100 km
₹ 1.17 - 1.23 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hero Electric Ae-3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero Electric AE-3
3 kWh 80 Kmph 100 Km
₹ 1.50 Lakhs
View Details
Ola Electric S1 Pro (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1 Pro
4 kWh 120 kmph 195 km
₹ 1.40 - 1.47 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ather Energy 450x (HT Auto photo)
Ather Energy 450x
3.7 kWh 90 kmph 150 km
₹ 1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Ather 450 Apex deliveries begin in India.

The Ather co-founders have also confirmed USB charging and a new smart accessory to be a part of the feature list on the Rizta. Details on the new smart accessory though remain under wraps for now. The company has previously hinted at a touchscreen infotainment system, as well as a bigger and flatter floorboard. Ather will also release its latest OTA update - Ather Stack 6 - at its Community Day 2024. The latest update promises to bring messaging on the dashboard, a new mobile app and more.

The Ather Community Day 2024 will also have the recently launched 450 Apex on display. Attendees will get a chance to experience the model in person, while possibly also getting a test ride of the new flagship. Certain attendees also stand a chance to win the 450 Apex at the community day.

Also Read : Upcoming Ather Rizta makes big seat claim again. This time from the skies.

Watch: Ather 450 Apex review: Better, faster than 450X

More details on the Ather Rizta will be available at the annual event next month including availability. Prices remain under wraps for now and the model is expected to carry a price tag of around 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The Rizta will be the most mainstream offering from Ather yet taking offerings like the TVS iQube, Ola S1 Pro, Bajaj Chetak, as well as the upcoming electric scooter from Honda and more.

First Published Date: 07 Mar 2024, 16:27 PM IST
TAGS: Ather Community Day Ather Rizta Ather Energy electric scooters

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.