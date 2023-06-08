Aston Martin’s first EV to debut in 2026, reveals brand chairman

Aston Martin is working on its first electric car that will break cover in 2026, revealed the brand's chairman Lawrence Stroll. Autocar UK has reported that the British auto manufacturer will reveal the detail of its plans for the next five years, regarding the product strategy on June 27. The report also said that Aston Martin is working on plug-in hybrid models as well alongside the upcoming electric car.

As Aston Martin's chairman has indicated, the brand is not betting big on the electric car and instead will focus more on the plug-in hybrid models to penetrate the greener powertrain technology segment. The first PHEV from the brand is slated to go on sale by the end of 2024. Stroll reportedly said that the plug-in hybrid technology would last well into the 2030s. He also said that the car brand is not receiving many queries from customers for a battery electric vehicle. However, he said that the auto company is on schedule to introduce its first-ever series production electric car in 2026.

Also Read : Aston Martin to launch eight new sports cars by 2026, plans an ultra GT

Speaking further about the upcoming electric car, Aston Martin's chief creative officer Mark Reichman said that it will come as a new product and will be based on a completely new platform. He confirmed that the upcoming BEV won't be a model that will put batteries in an old platform.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Aston Martin Db11 ₹3.29 Cr* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Aston Martin Vantage ₹2.95 Cr* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Lexus Lx ₹2.82 Cr* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers UPCOMING Ferrari Purosanguesuv ₹3 - 3.35 Cr* *Expected Price View Details Lamborghini Huracan Evo ₹3.22 - 3.73 Cr* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

However, the sportscar marquee has not revealed the details of the electric model's platform, but the company's technical chief Roberto Fedeli confirmed that it won't come from any tie-up with Chinese car group Geely, which recently increased its stake in the British company. “You will see we have a different target, we have in mind something completely different to the technology out there already," said Fedeli, further adding, “Our thought is that electric is not a powertrain but a new vehicle dynamic. For this reason, we have in mind our own road map."

First Published Date: