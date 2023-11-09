AI is reshaping electric vehicles drastically, making them gadgets on wheels

The automotive industry has been witnessing some major disruptions over the last couple of years. One of them is modern cars and two-wheelers are not just about hardware on wheels and means of mere transportation. Instead, modern vehicles are more like gadgets on wheels that come aided by smart advanced technologies including connected, autonomous systems. The keyword behind this transformation is Artificial Intelligence (AI), which has been fuelling this drastic and massive evolution of modern vehicles.

The advent of electric vehicles has further stimulated this evolution. The traditional internal combustion engine-powered vehicles rely on a plethora of moving parts and machines. On the other hand, electric vehicles rely more on different software that ensures the smooth functioning of the electric propulsion system. In the last couple of years, demands for electric vehicles have increased significantly, which further propelled the growth of the implementation of Artificial Intelligence in the automotive industry. The implementation of AI is a multi-pronged approach. It starts from the supply chain and continues even during the vehicle user's ownership.

AI has been rapidly transforming the automotive industry. When it comes to electric vehicles, the AI in EVs is bringing several benefits. Some of the key factors that AI is taking care of for electric vehicles include predictive maintenance, improved performance, safety features, enhanced user experience, and increased efficiency.

AI comprehensively aiding EV industry to improve and grow

AI implementation in electric vehicles has been ensuring electric mobility as a service (eMaaS). Using AI-based data analytics and machine learning technology is creating new industry benchmarks in EV lifecycle management. This is not only reducing the costs of EV adoption, making this new technology-enabled mobility more affordable for the users. AI is also being used for performance optimisation in electric vehicles. The technology is being used to analyse the battery's health and predict the remaining range, based on speed, acceleration, power consumption etc.

Additionally, AI can assist in better energy management, by identifying the most efficient route to a destination based on factors like traffic, weather etc. AI is also transforming the safety features of EVs. While the AI is powering the battery management system to enhance the safety of the battery packs onboard the vehicles, the Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are using this technology to detect and avoid potential hazards on the road, such as pedestrians, cyclists, and other vehicles, eventually enhancing road safety.

AI transforming EV ecosystem, from designing to user experience

While the overall EV industry is being aided for improvement and growth thanks to AI, one of the major sectors the technology is penetrating is the designing and manufacturing process of electric vehicles. Several automakers who have entered the electric vehicle segment see AI as a blessing, as the technology is helping them to streamline the R&D process for new vehicles, minimise design and development time, figure out and rectify the flaws in the design and development process etc.

MG Motor is one of the leading automakers in India when it comes to introducing connected and electrified technology. Speaking to HT Auto, Manish Patel, Senior Director of IT at MG Motor India, said that AI-guided software is playing the role of a differentiator and enabler for electric vehicles. “As AI continues its evolution, MG is harnessing its capabilities to usher in a new era of vehicle safety and manufacturing efficiency. In the manufacturing arena, we have made numerous technological advancements such as the use of Digital Twin to improve the efficiency of the PTCED line, setting up of an electric vehicle power distribution unit in which a smart station has been created which consists of Cobot (Coworking robot), Vision system & AR assisted light guide system to assemble the error-free product," he added. The MG official further added that AI-driven robots and automatic systems ensure the avoidance of product recalls by pointing out and correcting flaws and enhancing quality control during the manufacturing of the vehicles.

Speaking on the same, Ashish Sharma, VP - Automotive, India at Capgemini Invent, said that AI-driven algorithms are being utilized to optimize vehicle design for aerodynamics, weight reduction, and energy efficiency, thus enhancing the overall performance and range of EVs. “AI in EV alters historically slow automotive design cycle by expediting iteration through vast data sets and algorithms. This helps improve aerodynamics, battery performance, and the development of pioneering systems to propel EV evolution. It also paves the way for advanced battery chemistries and designs, enables the exploration of diverse material combinations, geometries, and charging protocols," he said, further adding that, “AI is facilitating the integration of advanced features in EVs, such as autonomous driving, smart navigation, and personalized in-car experiences, which are becoming increasingly popular among consumers."

Siddharth Jhunjhunwala, CEO of Web Spiders Group, an AI aggregator firm, believes that the technology is transforming the EV design and manufacturing process by acting as a virtual Chief Product Officer, enabling next-generation designs and precise cost estimations. This is accelerating product launches from years to months, fostering agility and preventing a fixed mindset in EV range development. “AI enhances EV manufacturers' offerings by delivering proactive notifications that reduce insurance costs through collision prevention. It also minimizes wear and tear by processing real-time data to predict car health and ensure safety," he further added.

AI can open a floodgate of new revenue streams in EV industry

Besides the way, AI has been helping the electric vehicle industry to improve and grow through the massive transformation, there is more it can offer. AI can open the floodgate of new revenue streams. As Siddharth Jhunjhunwala believes, AI can open new revenue streams for EV makers through customization and real-time branding opportunities.

Echoing the same, Manish Patel of MG Motor India said that technology is playing a pivotal role in reshaping the business landscape in the EV industry and presenting many opportunities for generating fresh revenue streams. “The auto industry is capitalizing on AI's capabilities to foster innovation, enrich customer interactions, and fine-tune operations. Through AI, we gauge vast reservoirs of customer data to craft marketing campaigns that are finely tuned and tailored to individual preferences and behaviours. This heightened precision can drive up conversion rates, leading to augmented sales and ultimately bolstering revenue," he added.

Ashish Sharma of Capgemini too believes the same. He thinks AI has the potential to cater to the evolving needs of consumers and the market, eventually creating new revenue sources for OEMs. “One significant avenue is through advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. AI algorithms process data from sensors and cameras in real time, enabling features like lane-keeping, adaptive cruise control, and automated parking. Manufacturers can offer these capabilities as premium add-ons or subscription-based services, generating additional income," he added.

..njan Malhotra, Director of Komaki Electric said that AI algorithms can be employed to analyze data from connected vehicles, providing valuable insights for targeted marketing and creating new revenue opportunities in the EV ecosystem.

