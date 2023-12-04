Arch rivals Mercedes and BMW to join forces in China for this reason

HT Auto
Mercedes and BMW are two of the most iconic luxury car brands anywhere in the world but while both trace their roots to Germany, the manufacturers have been bitter rivals since time immemorial. But rivalry can take a pause in the ever-changing world of electric mobility as the two companies are now looking at a joint venture (JV) to establish a high-power charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in China.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 04 Dec 2023, 11:55 AM
File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.

China is the world's largest EV market and the competition among manufacturers is absolutely ruthless. A long list of local players are competing against some of the best names in the global automotive scene, including Mercedes and BMW. One way to deal a solid blow is to establish an intricate network of charging infrastructure.

According to reports, the planned JV between Mercedes and BMW envisages 1,000 charge stations with around 7,000 charging points in China. Mercedes-Benz Group China Ltd. and BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd. have reached an agreement to establish a 50:50 joint venture in the country and plan to put plans into action, and complete the proposed project by end of 2026. “The premium charging network will be open to the broader public, while it is intended that customers of Mercedes-Benz Group and BMW Group will be able to enjoy a series of exclusive features, such as plug & charge and online reservation for a seamless digital experience," read a press statement issued by Mercedes-Benz. “The joint venture intends to procure electricity generated from renewable sources, where conditions allow, to create a sustainable and eco-friendly charging experience."

At present, Tesla has a vast charging network in China with around 1,600 locations for re-powering EVs. According to overall data compiled by BloombergNEF, there are around 715,000 ultra-fast connectors spread across the vast expanse of the country and the government here is especially looking at taking the infrastructure to far-flung corners in order to bolster demand and sales of EVs here.

First Published Date: 04 Dec 2023, 11:55 AM IST
