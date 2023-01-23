Aptera reveals solar fuelled Delta Launch Edition, promises a 643 km range

Aptera Motors has released complete details of the production-spec Delta solar fuelled electric vehicle, previewing the fourth and final phase of the EV's product development. The three-wheeler solar EV is claimed to be ready to enter production by the end of this year in Launch Edition guise. This solar EV is claimed as capable of running a 643 km range on a single charge. Also, it is capable of running 64 km distance on pure solar energy thanks to the integrated solar panels onboard the EV.

The Aptera Delta EV comes equipped with a triple electric motor configuration, each powring one wheel, ensuring an all-wheel drive capability. Also, it comes equipped with Tesla charging ports (NACS). The EV has a unique teardrop shape that gives the Delta a high drag coefficiency of just 0.13. Besides that, the ultra-lightweight and ultra-strong materials also enhance its overall performance and sturdiness. Aptera Motors claims that because of its design, the Delta Launch Edition will need only a quarter of its total available energy to slip through the air compared to other electric and hybrid vehicles on the road today.

The EV gets a 700-watt solar energy generation technology. This allows the vehicle to run without ever charging from the grid as long as the vehicle is in a location with very high sunlight exposure and covers a daily average distance of 46 km. The manufacturer also claims that in a location with medium sunlight exposure, the vehicle will only need to plug in roughly three times every year. The EV startup also stated that the vehicle could be charged using any standard power outlet. The Aptera EV is claimed to run 0-100 kmph in four seconds and reaches a top speed of 162.5 kmph. The EV has a boot storage of 920 litres.

Speaking about the EV, Chris Anthony, Aptera Co-Founder and Co-CEO, said that he delivery timeline of the vehicle is funding-dependent. "Our goal is to begin production by the end of 2023. Once we meet our fundraising objectives, we will be able to provide a more accurate delivery timeline," he added.

