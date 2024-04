Amo Mobility has launched a new high-speed electric scooter in the Indian market. It is called Jaunty i Pro and is priced at ₹1.15 lakh ex-showroom. It is important to note that the Jaunty i Pro is a high-speed electric scooter. At this price, the scooter will compete against the Vida V1 Plus, TVS iQube and Ather 450 Plus.