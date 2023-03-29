Copyright © HT Media Limited
7,432 EV fast chargers to be set up in India; Centre sanctions 800 crore

The Ministry of Heavy Industries on Tuesday said 800 crore under FAME India Scheme Phase II has been sanctioned to three PSU oil marketing companies (OMC) for setting up 7,432 public fast charging EV stations across the country. The amount has been sanctioned under FAME Scheme Phase II. The ministry has released 560 crore or 70 per cent of the total amount to three OMCs -- Indian Oil (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) -- as the first installment for the installation and commissioning of upstream infrastructure and charging equipment of EV public charging stations at respective retail outlets in the country.

By: PTI
Updated on: 29 Mar 2023, 11:22 AM
Centre has approved ₹800 crore investment to increase the number of EV fast charging stations in India to over 7,000. (HT_PRINT)

The installation is expected to be completed by March 2024, the ministry said in a statement.

At present, there are 6,586 charging stations across the country.

"The addition of the new 7,432 public charging stations will be a significant push to EV charging ecosystem," the release said, and added the charging capacity would be used for charging electric 2-wheelers, 4-wheelers, light commercial vehicles, and mini-buses.

Also read: How long can EV batteries last? Study claims long enough to outlast ICE vehicles

Mahendra Nath Pandey, Minister of Heavy Industries said the move will give a boost to the electric vehicle ecosystem in India and encourage more people to switch to cleaner modes of transportation.

He also added that the government is committed to promoting sustainable green mobility solutions and reducing the country's carbon emissions, working towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Net Zero mission.

Also read: How to extend EV battery life? Check out these simple steps

The minister further said the move will create a robust charging infrastructure network in India that is more accessible to the public.

First Published Date: 29 Mar 2023, 11:22 AM IST
TAGS: Electric vehicle Electric car EV EV charging station
