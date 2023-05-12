HT Auto
MG's flashiest EV with 800 km of range revealed in UK. Will it come to India?

MG unveiled the Cyberster electric roadster back in 2020 in its concept form and then it was showcased at Auto Shanghai. Now, the brand has shown the the Cyberster in the UK where it will be launched. It will be priced at around £50,000 and will go on sale around August this year. As of now, MG does not have any plan to launch the Cyberster in the Indian market. They currently sell the Comet EV and ZS EV in India.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 May 2023, 12:50 PM
MG Cyberster is expected to be offered in two powertrains.
MG Cyberster is expected to be offered in two powertrains.

MG is known for classic roadsters like the T-Series, MGA, MGB and even the F from the 1990s. However, it seems like the Cyberster does not derive any elements from these vehicles. Instead, it looks like a proper modern sportscar with a drop-top. The Cyberster gets a long bonnet, scissor doors, aggressive bumpers and a clean side profile. What will attract a lot of attention though are the arrow-shaped LED tail lamps with a lightbar that stretches across the width of the vehicle. On the other hand, the LED headlamps look a bit inspired by Porsche.

In terms of dimensions, the MG Cyberster EV measures 4,535 mm in length, 1,913 mm in width and 1,329 mm in height. The pure electric sportscar comes with a wheelbase of 2,690 mm. These dimensional figures make the MG Cyberster a bit bigger than a 2023 Mazda MX-5 Miata. MG Cyberster has a curb weight of 1,985 kg or 1,850 kg, depending on whether the person opts for a dual-motor or single-motor version respectively.

Also Read : After Comet EV, MG Motor plans to launch more electric cars by 2028

The MG Cyberster EV promises to come with a top speed of 200 kmph. There will be a front axle-mounted electric motor churning out 201 hp of peak power, while the rear axle-mounted electric motor will be able to pump out 335 hp of maximum power. As of now, the battery size is not revealed. However, it is expected to borrow the 64 kWh battery pack from the MG4 EV which is already on sale in the global market. The electric crossover was also showcased at the Auto Expo 2023.

First Published Date: 12 May 2023, 12:50 PM IST
TAGS: MG MG Cyberster EV electric vehicles
