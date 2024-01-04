2024 Bajaj Chetak launched at 1.35 lakh, gets new features

Bajaj Auto has launched the updated Chetak in the Indian market. It will be sold in two variants - Urbane and Premium. They are priced at ₹1,15,001 and ₹1,35,463. Both prices are ex-showroom. Till now, the manufacturer has sold more than 1 lakh Chetak electric scooters across more than 140 cities. Bajaj is also offering TecPac which customers can buy online.

Bajaj Chetak: TecPac

TecPac basically includes turn-by-turn navigation, music controls, call alerts and display themes. Apart from this, it adds Hill Hold, Reverse Mode, Sports mode and a higher top speed of 73 kmph as compared to 63 kmph on the standard model. There is also a new colour screen on offer now.

A peak at the new TFT screen of 2024 Bajaj Chetak.

Bajaj Chetak

The TecPac is available only on the Urbane variant which has a range of 113 km and it comes with a 650 W off-board charger which takes 4 hours and 50 minutes to recharge the battery pack. Then there is the Chetak Premium which has 108 km of range and a top speed of 63 kmph. It takes 3 hours 50 minutes to fully charge using an 800 W on-board charger. It also comes with application connectivity if the customer purchases the subscription.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Eric Vas, President, Urbanite, said, “We take great pride in presenting a new and upgraded version of our class-leading electric scooter, the Chetak Premium 2024. The range is an excellent mix of style, functionality, and increased range, and it is a testament to why Chetak is a leader in the electric two-wheeler segment. Our aim is to keep updating the Chetak range and give our customers a superior riding experience as they transition to a cleaner form of commute. In its latest avatar, the Chetak Premium 2024 truly is fully ready for the perfect ride."

