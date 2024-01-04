HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles 2024 Bajaj Chetak Launched At 1.35 Lakh, Gets New Features And 127 Km Of Range

2024 Bajaj Chetak launched at 1.35 lakh, gets new features

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 04 Jan 2024, 19:11 PM
  • Bajaj Chetak will be offered in two variants - Urbane and Premium. For 2024, the electric scooter gets multiple updates
2024 Bajaj Chetak
2024 Bajaj Chetak boasts a new TFT screen.
Bajaj Auto has launched the updated Chetak in the Indian market. It will be sold in two variants - Urbane and Premium. They are priced at 1,15,001 and 1,35,463. Both prices are ex-showroom. Till now, the manufacturer has sold more than 1 lakh Chetak electric scooters across more than 140 cities. Bajaj is also offering TecPac which customers can buy online.

Bajaj Chetak: TecPac

TecPac basically includes turn-by-turn navigation, music controls, call alerts and display themes. Apart from this, it adds Hill Hold, Reverse Mode, Sports mode and a higher top speed of 73 kmph as compared to 63 kmph on the standard model. There is also a new colour screen on offer now.

2024 Bajaj Chetak
A peak at the new TFT screen of 2024 Bajaj Chetak.
Bajaj Chetak

The TecPac is available only on the Urbane variant which has a range of 113 km and it comes with a 650 W off-board charger which takes 4 hours and 50 minutes to recharge the battery pack. Then there is the Chetak Premium which has 108 km of range and a top speed of 63 kmph. It takes 3 hours 50 minutes to fully charge using an 800 W on-board charger. It also comes with application connectivity if the customer purchases the subscription.

Also Read : From Ather 450 Apex to Kinetic e-Luna: 10 electric two-wheeler launches to watch out for in 2024

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Eric Vas, President, Urbanite, said, “We take great pride in presenting a new and upgraded version of our class-leading electric scooter, the Chetak Premium 2024. The range is an excellent mix of style, functionality, and increased range, and it is a testament to why Chetak is a leader in the electric two-wheeler segment. Our aim is to keep updating the Chetak range and give our customers a superior riding experience as they transition to a cleaner form of commute. In its latest avatar, the Chetak Premium 2024 truly is fully ready for the perfect ride."

First Published Date: 04 Jan 2024, 18:23 PM IST
TAGS: Chetak Bajaj Auto Chetak EV electric vehicles Electric scooters

