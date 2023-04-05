2023 Kia EV6 bookings to open in India on April 15, expand presence to 44 cities

Kia India will be opening order books for the 2023 EV6 from April 15, 2023, onwards, the company has announced. Prices for the 2023 Kia EV6 begin from ₹60.95 lakh for the GT Line and ₹65.95 lakh for the GT Line AWD (ex-showroom, India), which remain unchanged for the 2023 edition. Compared to the launch price, the EV6 received a price hike in January this year by ₹1 lakh.

The Kia EV6 was launched in India in June last year and the manufacturer says the model received an overwhelming response with 432 units delivered in the last seven months. That’s four times the originally planned volume for the Indian market. Kia says it is increasing the allotment of the EV6 for the Indian market this year as it aims to fulfil existing orders as well as new ones for the premium electric offering. Moreover, the Korean auto giant will be expanding its dealer network from 15 outlets in 12 cities last year to 60 outlets across 44 cities. The automaker also plans to expand the 150 kW high-speed charger network to all 60 outlets.

Speaking about commencing accepting bookings again, Tae-Jin Park, MD & CEO - Kia India, said, "We are thrilled with the response to our first premium EV offering, the EV6, which has established itself as a design and technology marvel and has won multiple awards since its launch. As a symbol of our commitment to electrification and sustainability, the EV6 has created history by becoming one of the best-selling products in its first year. We are proud to be leading the way towards a more sustainable future and will continue to grow the segment to grow our business. For this year, we are focussing on importing more products to cater to the audiences who couldn’t get their hands on the premium car last year by expanding our dealer network. We are confident that the EV6 will continue to lead the premium EV segment with its splendid performance in the market."

The Kia EV6 is offered in two variants - GT Line and GT Line AWD. The latter gets two electric motors packing more power

The Kia EV6 is based on the Hyundai Motor Group’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), shared with the Hyundai Ioniq 5. The EV6 arrives in India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and is loaded on the feature front. This includes fast DC charging, vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality, a 14-speaker Meridian sound system, ADAS, connected car tech, a curved digital console, and more.

Power on the 2023 Kia EV6 comes from the single PMS electric motor that develops 226 bhp and 350 Nm on the GT Line, while the GT Line AWD gets dual electric motors that churn out 320 bhp and 605 Nm of peak torque. The all-electric offering can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 5.2 seconds on the GT Line AWD. The EV6 promises a range of 708 km (ARAI certified) from its 77.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

The 2023 Kia EV6 will be available in five colours - Runway Red, Yacht Blue, Moonscape, Aurora Black Pearl, and Snow White Pearl. It takes on the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Volvo XC40 Recharge, BMW i4 and the likes in the same price bracket.

