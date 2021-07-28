Watch: This stripped-down Lamborghini Huracan will give you post-doomsday vibe

We have seen plenty of post-apocalyptic sci-fi movies and the majority of them featured several uniquely design high-performance vehicles. Here is a real-life example that will give you a similar kind of vibe. What's more interesting is this is based on a Lamborghini Huracan.

The specific Lamborghini Huracan we are talking about is a stripped-down model that looks wild. Powered by an LS V8 engine the wrecked Lambo has been modified by B Is For Build, a customisation group. As the modifier claims, this Lamborghini Huracan has been revived from scrap and given a new lease of life. They call it Jumpacan.

The rugged-looking Lamborghini comes as a desert racer. It gets a bare front profile with the bonnet, bumper everything stripped down to nothing. The custom tube subframes along with the front and rear off-road-focused high-travel suspension set up grab attention at the very first glimpse. It looks ready for dune bashing in a desert at high speed.

The cabin of this plush luxury high-performance coupe is not recognizable as a Lamborghini one. The modifiers have stripped down this car's cockpit to the bare minimum. It gets a simple and sturdy sporty steering wheel, a metallic gear shifter, a large-tab like display with some switches below that.

The modified Lambo gets a new roll-cage, large and meaty off-road-spec tyres. The rear shows the engine mount and exhausts without any cover.

This Lamborghini will run at the Mint 400 event in December this year. The event is not something like Baja or Mexican 1000. But it surely will throw a whole lot of challenges to the Lamborghini. Mint 400 challenges the drivers and their respective vehicles with a 100-mile loop that has to be covered four times.

Surely, the event is not meant for a typical Lamborghini. But remember that Jumpacan is not a typical Italian luxury supercar. It is being ready for the final task through some mock test drives in the silty and andy desert region.