Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Cars Watch: Tesla HEPA filter, Bioweapon Defense Mode save you from 99.97% particles

Watch: Tesla HEPA filter, Bioweapon Defense Mode save you from 99.97% particles

Tesla offers HEPA filtration system and Bioweapon Defense Mode as standard on Model X, Model Y and Model S.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 27 Jan 2022, 01:46 PM
Tesla Model X, S and Y electric cars come equipped with HEPA filter and Bioweapon Defense Mode. (Image: Youtube/Tesla)

Tesla has released a video showing off the capability of its famous HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) filtration technology and Bioweapon Defense Mode. These two technologies come as standard features on the new Tesla Model S, Model X and Model Y cars.

(Also Read: Elon Musk drives Tesla Cybertruck prototype around Giga Texas, finds it awesome)

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Thar
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

The video shows a huge bubble with a Tesla Model Y parked inside it along with a BMW X3. The bubble is inflated and then some smoke bombs are fired in it. The HEPA filter equipped Tesla Model Y has its Bioweapon Defense Mode activated, while the BMW X3 is parked with its standard filtration system.

In order to show the effectiveness of the technology, the EV maker had one employee sit in the driver’s seat of the Tesla Model Y during the experiment, while the BMW X3’s cabin remained empty.

The video shows how the Tesla Model Y's cabin remained free from red smoke, while the cabin of the BMW got invaded by it. After the experiment, a Tesla thermal systems engineer removed the Model Y’s massive activated carbon filters and the HEPA filters underneath them, revealing that they had captured a lot of red dust.

Tesla introduced the HEPA filter and Bioweapon Defense Mode on the Model X and Model S in 2016. As the automaker claims these two technologies as combined will keep nearly all traces of pollution and particulate matter out of the car's cabin. The electric car major claims that HEPA filtration technology removes 99.97 per cent of airborne particles, protecting the occupants from polluted air.

The HEPA filtration technology used in Tesla electric cars comes inspired by air filtration systems used in hospitals, clean rooms and the aerospace industry. It is claimed to remove 99.97 per cent of airborne particulates like smoke, bacteria and pollen.

The HEPA filtration system gets active whenever Tesla car's climate control is pulling in air from outside. In extreme conditions, the user can activate Bioweapon Defense Mode, which pressurizes the vehicle’s cabin and prevents pollutants from leaking in. In the Bioweapon Defense Mode, all air that enters the cabin comes through the HEPA and gas media filters.

First Published Date: 27 Jan 2022, 01:45 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Model X Tesla Model Y Model X Model Y electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility Tesla Model S Model S
Related Stories
This electric camper van concept with over 480-km range offers emission-free fun
24 Jan 2022
Nissan relies on this material for CO2 reduction
24 Jan 2022
Tesla EV batteries to get a $700 million booster dose by this company
24 Jan 2022
Volkswagen, Bosch partner for industrial production of EV battery cells
22 Jan 2022
Jeep Renegade, Compass rolled out with all new e-Hybrid powertrain
21 Jan 2022
Watch: Pre-production units of Volkswagen ID. Buzz roll off assembly floor
23 Jan 2022
Porsche updates infotainment system, makes it more intuitive
25 Jan 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS