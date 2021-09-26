Watch: Tesla Model 3 on Autopilot slams police patrol car in Florida

Florida Police has released a new video of the recent Tesla Model 3 crash incident that took place on August 29, 2021. The video shows how the Tesla Model 3 that was allegedly driving on Autopilot slammed into a police patrol car and nearly hitting an officer who was responding to a disabled vehicle.

(Also Read: Tesla, Samsung likely to develop the next Autopilot chip for Cybertruck)

The police cruiser was reportedly badly damaged after the 2019 Tesla Model 3 crashed into it. The Orlando Division of Florida Highway Patrol has said on its social media post that the Dodge Charger was stopped on the side of the road to assist a Mercedes-Benz SUV.

The Tesla Model 3 suddenly slammed into both the cars hitting the left side of the police car and the front of the luxury SUV. However, no one was injured in the collision.

The female driver who was in the driver seat of the Tesla Model 3 reportedly told the police officers that she had enabled the electric compact sedan's semi-autonomous driver assist technology Autopilot right before the collision.

The social post reveals the driver's side rear wheel of the Dodge Charger was badly damaged due to the crash. One of the rear passenger doors has been destroyed due to the high-speed impact. Small fragments of the police car's bodywork strewn across the road.

On the other hand, the Tesla Model 3's passenger side front quarter took the hit. Suspension components were broken and the wheel was torn from the EV. The Mercedes-Benz SUV too took the brunt of the impact.

Coincidentally, the crash took place just a few weeks after NHTSA in the US opened a probe into Tesla's famous Autopilot system. The semi-autonomous driving assist system has been involved in at least 11 crashes. It has been involved in crashes where people died as well.